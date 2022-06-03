In preparation for the 2022 National Ludo Super League second round, the organizers of the league have invited all the 12 clubs in an evaluation meeting on Sunday, 5th June at YMCA Wandegeya (10 AM).

As a way to come up with a much better and colorful National Super League, 2022; the organizing committee has cordially invited all the twelve (12) participating clubs in the super league, 2022 in an evaluation meeting on Sunday 5th June, 2022 at YMCA Wandegeya 10:00am for purpose of making a review of round one (1) for the super league, 2022 then plan much better for round two (2). Statement of National Ludo League organizing committee

Hussein Kalule (left) president of Uganda Ludo Association (ULA)

For starters, the 2022 National Ludo super league will dice off in late June.

This will come after an interval of three weeks since the first round ended on Sunday, 29th May.

The first round had commenced on Sunday 27th March, 2022.

Nansana Galaxy are on the summit of the table standings with 22 points.

Masaka Giants is in the second (2nd) position with 19 points.

Clubs that finish in the first and second positions will represent Uganda in the 2022/2023 Africa Ludo Clubs Championship.

John Bosco Ndaula of defending champions Kisansa Kireka is the top scorer with 34 goals, three better than Ntinda United’s Moses Karamagi.

Uganda Ludo Association (ULA)

Top scorers after the final round: