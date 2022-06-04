The management committee of Buweekula Ssaza football team has confirmed the entire technical docket prior to the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup championship.

Frank Mulindwa who guided the team to the 2022 final against Buddu (falling 2-0) at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende has been retained.

Frank Kitindidde is assistant coach at Buweekula ssaza (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mulindwa’s first assistant is another Frank entity in Kitindidde.

Veteran former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Hamza Muwonge is fully transiting to technical work as the goalkeeping coach.

Hamza Muwonge, goalkeeping coach at Buweekula Ssaza during the official unvieling ceremony (Credit: David Isabirye)

Tonny Mutebi, Buweekula Ssaza trainer (Credit: David Isabirye)

Tonny Mutebi is the team trainer and the technical director retained is Joseph Kyambadde.

The developments were confirmed at the head offices of GTC Technologies Limited in Kampala on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

In attendance was the Buweekula Ssaza vice chairman Muhammed Kyeyune, team manager Salongo Gadaffi Kisitu (Director of Minyaalo Tyre World) and Kyambadde, the technical director.

L-R: Gadaffi Kisitu (team manager), Muhammed Kyeyune (vice chairman Buweekula Ssaza), Frank Mulindwa (head coach), Joseph Kyambadde (Technical director) and Daniel Ssemuddu (GTC Marketing officer) addressing the media [Credit: David Isabirye]

GTC Technologies, specialists in Air and water cargo officially join as the official partners.

“GTC Technologies Limited has offered an open cheque to Buwekula Ssaza team. This is part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) cause of the company to society. Sports is valuable to society as it provides employment and we are proud to associate with Buweekula Ssaza” GTC Marketing officier, Daniel Ssemuddu revealed.

Mulindwa expressed delight upon the continued trust from his bosses for another tenure at the helm of Buweekula ssaza team.

He promised success with a trophy as the reward at the end of the campaign, unleashing new players on the market.

Frank Mulindwa addresses the media at the GTC Head offices (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I thank the management of Buweekula ssaza for trusting me with the job of head coach once again. We are eyeing the trophy after playing the final last season. We plan to bring talented young players on board that will add a block to Uganda’s football” Mulindwa stated.

His goalkeeping coach Muwonge was enthusiastic for the opportunity to work with Buweekula in Mubende, a place where he started his footballing career.

L-R: Tonny Mutebi (trainer), Hamza Muwonge (goalkeeping coach), Frank Mulindwa (head coach) and Frank Kitindidde (assistant coach) address the media in Kampala city (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I started to play football at COWADISA Football Club in Mubende. I am happy to return as goalkeeping coach at Buweekula. The Masaza Cup tournament is a great one for talent search and development” Muwonge remarked.

Buweekula team manager Kisitu noted that the task to retain Mulindwa was a well calculated one to ensure continuity and make use of his vast knowleged.

“We had to convince Mulindwa to coach again because we saw his ability from the previous campaign and therefore need to retain him” Kisitu noted.

Buweekula is in group A alongside Mawokota, Butambala, record champions Gomba, Kabula and Kooki.

This championship is ear-marked to kick-off in late June 2022.

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: