Uganda conceded a goal in each half in defeat to dominant Algeria in their group F opening game of the Afcon 2023 qualifiers

Aissi Mandi and Youcef Belaili scored for the Desert Foxes in a game Farouk Miya missed a crucial penalty in the first half but how did each Ugandan player rate on the day:

Charles Lukwago 7

Uganda’s best performer on the night as he made over four crucial saves to keep the score line respectable.

Gavin Kizito 3

Preffered to the experienced Walusimbi and Bwomono at right back and it was down his side where Uganda had the biggest problem. He was torn to shreds all evening as witnessed in the lead up to the second goal.

Isaac Muleme 4

Allowed far too many crosses from his side and although not as poor as Kizito, he was defensively below average and did nothing going forward.

Bevis Mugabi 5

A man mountain in aerial duels but lost his man Mandi as Uganda conceded the first goal. Kept the dangerous Islam Slimani frustrated.

Halid Lwaliwa 4

A torrid evening for the Vipers SC captain against Rachid Ghezzal. Was also caught on his heels and was late to smell the danger as Belaili slotted home the second.

Khalid Aucho 4

He was partially at fault for the opening goal as he clumsily tackled on the edge and from the resultant free kick, Algeria broke the deadlock.

Besides, Bennacer was given the freedom of the pitch in his department too often, but he was in the right place more frequently after the break.

Marvin Youngman 4

Handed a full debut but was overwhelmed by the dominant Algerian midfielders led by AC Milan man Ismael Bennacer.

Farouk Miya 3

Missed a first half penalty to draw the Cranes level and save for a couple of ambitious shots, he was a no show.

Milton Karisa 5

He doubled up as best as he could with Gavin Kizito as Algeria probed constantly down their left and tried to force his way into opening up spaces down on the flank.

Allan Okello 4

Operated in the ‘false nine’ role in the absence of a typical nine but tried to show his natural playmaking tendencies by dropping back to try and pick out Okwi and Karisa on the flanks but with no success.

Emmanuel Okwi 4

Like Karisa, Okwi also did more defensively to help out left back Isaac Muleme than do his attacking duties.

He also had willingness to press as the first line of defence.

Substitutes

Steven Sserwadda (on for Okello, 55 minutes)

Failed to hold on to Belaili despite double teaming with Gavin Kizito before he scored the second goal

Bobosi Byaruhanga (on for Karisa, 74 minutes) N/a

Like his fellow subs, he had no impact on the game and rarely touched the ball.

Derrick Kakooza (on for Youngman 81 minutes) N/a

Without service, he hardly had any touch on the ball

Hakim Kiwanuka (on for Okwi, 74 minutes) N/a

No impact after replacing the skipper but got his full debut

Martin Kiiza (on for Miya, 74 minutes) N/a

Failed to influence any proceedings.