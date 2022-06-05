CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship

Group A

Rwanda 2-0 Djibouti

Rwanda earned a 2-0 win over hapless Djibouti to end the 2022 CECAFA Senior Wome’s Championship with something to smile about.

The She Wasps who already came into Sunday’s game with no hope of progressing to the next stage, scored twice in the opening stanza.

Lydia Uzayisenza and Anne Marie Ibangarye scored a goal apiece to guide Rwanda to victory.

Rwanda had suffered losses against Burundi and hosts Uganda in their first two games.

Usayisenza struck home in the 11th minute while the other goal from Ibangarye came ten minutes later.

Djibouti finished with no goal and point but moved away with pride given their performance against Rwanda.

The result means Rwanda finish third in group A with 3 points.

Rwanda Starting XI

Claudine Itangishaka (GK), Lydia Uzayisenza, Constance Muhawenimana, Loiuse Maniraguha, Jeanette Mukeshimana, Libellee Nibagwire, Anne Marie Ibangarye, Joselyne Mukatanganira, Nadine Mukandayisenga, Callixte Iradukunda, Zawadi Usanase

Djibouti Starting XI

Taslim Houssein Abdillahi (GK), Said Abdillahi Neima, Douhour Djama Ilham, Mohamed Awad Yousra, Aden Moustapha Rahma, Anab Hassan Daher, Nadia Nour, Arab Kafia, Sikieh Abdou Lerman, Abdillahi Hibo, Issa Mohamed Ferouze