CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Group A|Matchday Three

Rwanda 2-0 Djibouti

Uganda 4-1Burundi

Uganda Women’s National Football Team made a strong finish to Group business with a statement victory over Burundi at the ongoing CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship.

The Crested Cranes had to come from a goal down to overcome Burundi in the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru on Sunday.

Cranes Crested players strategizing after going down against Burundi (Credit: John Batanudde).

Falonne Nahimana fired Burundi into an early lead but goals from Fazila Ikwpaut, Sandra Nabweteme(brcae) and Shamirah Nalugya ensured Uganda finished Group A with maximum points.

Burundi opened the scores in the 10th minute with Nahimana, capitalizing on a mistake by Riticia Nabossa whose intended back pass did not reach defender Aisha Nantongo thus firing the ball beyond goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro.

Riticia Nabossa in action against Burundi (Credit: John Batanudde).

The joy for Burundi was however short-lived with Ikwaput levelling matters four minutes later.

A long ball from defender Margaret Namirimu was brushed into Ikwaput’s path by Juliet Nalukenge thus beating off the entire Burundi defence.

Fazila Ikwaput scored the equalizer for Burundi (Credit: John Batanudde).

In the second stanza, Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo called for three changes, bringing on Shamirah Nalugya, Sandra Nabweteme and Phiona Nabbumba in place of Joan Nabirye, Nabbosa and Nalukenge.

Juliet Nalukenge in action against Burundi (Credit: John Batanudde)

Nalugya took just two minutes to make the difference with a powerful strike from distance that beat goalkeeper Ariella Umurerwa.

Shamirah Nalugya celebrates after scoring against Burundi (credit: John Batanudde).

There were further changes for Uganda moments later, with Margaret Kunihira replacing Lillian Mutuuzo while Zaina Nandede replaced Ikwaput.

In the 79th minute, Nabweteme stretched the lead for Uganda dashing to the near finish to slot home from Kunihira’s well laid pass.

With the game destined for the end, Nabweteme got the fourth goal for Uganda and her second of the day to seal all three points.

Sandra Nabweteme was on fire against Burundi (Credit: John Batanudde)

The result means Uganda tops Group A on nine points, Burundi finish in second place on 6 points while Rwanda and Djibouti end with 3 and 0 points respectively.

Group B final games will be played on Monday to determine the teams that will face Uganda and Burundi.

Tanzania and Ethiopia are level on 4 points while South Sudan have three. The latter will have to win their game against Ethiopia to reach the semi-finals. Tanzania on the other hand seem to have an easy fixture on paper against Zanzibar who are yet to pick a point.

Uganda Starting XI

Daisy Nakaziro(GK), Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Aisha Nnatongo, Margaret Namirimu, Joan Nabirye, Riticia Nabbosa, Hasifa Nassuna, Juliet Nalukenge, Fazila Ikwaput, Lillian Mutuuzo

Burundi Starting XI

Ariella Umurerwa (GK), Diane Irankunda, Bora Ineza, Zilfa Suzanne, Adolphine Suzanne, Sandrine Niyonkuru, Asha Djafari, Angelique Keza, Nasra Nahimana, Joelle Bukuru, Falonne Nahimana