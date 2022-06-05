The 2022 WeatherHead Hockey Open will end on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Lugogo Hockey grounds in Kampala.

This follows a grueling three day’s action at the same venue.

Action proper commenced on Friday, 3rd June 2022 (Martyrs’ Day) with 12 matches on the day.

The opening day witnessed WeatherHead men humiliate WHC Vikings 10-0 in the duel that produced most goals.

DCU humbled MUK Eagles in the other contest that had many goals.

Action during the WeatherHead Hockey 2022 tournament at Lugogo, Kampala city

Elsewhere, WHC Men beat Stinger Legends 3-0, the same score that DCU humbled WHC Ladies.

On the subsequent day, SMACK A overcame SMACK B 4-0 before SMACK A also defeated Kakungulu S.S by the same score.

Kakungulu S.S avenged with a 6-0 win over SMACK B and a 2-0 victory against MUK Eagles.

Meanwhile, Stinger Legends fell 0-2 to City Lions, WHC Gazelles lost 0-2 to Kakungulu S.S as City Lions condemned Vikings 2-0.

City Lions also defeated WHC Gazelles 2-0.

The planned flood-lit action on Saturday did not materialize because of inadequate lighting.

WHC takes on Historicals in one of the semi-final contests and MUK Stingers shall square up against City Lions in the other last four battle.

Friday, 3rd June 2022 Results:

Weatherhead Men 10-0 WHC Vikings

WHC Vikings DCU 6-0 MUK Eagles

MUK Eagles WHC Ladies 0-3 DCU

DCU Stinger Legends 0-3 WHC Men

WHC Men WHC Historicals 0-2 DCU

DCU Historicals 2-0 Hocket Rockets

Hocket Rockets MUK Stingers Legends 1-0 WHC Vikings

WHC Vikings WHC Ladies 1-0 MUK Eagles

MUK Eagles Historical Ladies 1-0 WHC Ladies

WHC Ladies Mak Stingers 1-0 Hockey Rockets

Hockey Rockets Mak Stingers 1-0 Historicals Men

Historicals Men WHC Historical Ladies 1-1 MUK Eagles

Saturday, 4th June 2022:

SMACK B 0-6 Kakungulu S.S

Kakungulu S.S SMACK A 4-0 SMACK B

SMACK B SMACK A 0-4 Kakungulu S.S

Kakungulu S.S MUK Eagles 0-2 Kakungulu S.S

Kakungulu S.S Stinger Legends 0-2 City Lions

City Lions WHC Gazelles 0-2 Kakungulu S.S

Kakungulu S.S Vikings 0-2 City Lions

City Lions WHC Gazelles 2-0 City Lions

City Lions Historicals 0-0 Kakungulu S.S

Semi-finals men: