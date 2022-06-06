CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship 2022

Group|Matchday 3

Tanzania 12-0 Zanzibar

Ethiopia 4-0 South Sudan

Tanzania’s Twiga Stars showed no mercy for their neighbours Zanzibar on Monday as the two nations faced off in a CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship match.

Pitted in Group B, Tanzania needed to win with a big margin to take charge of group B and it is exactly what they did in the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

They were ruthless right from onset and eventually went ahead to win 12-0 thus beating Ethiopia to pole position by goal difference.

Both Tanzania and Ethiopia finished with 7 points but the former had a superior goal difference of three.

Opa Clement orchestrated the damage of Zanzibar, scoring four goals to take her tally at the Championship to five and thus climb top of the scoring chart.

Tried and tested forward Omary Mwanahamisi came through with hat trick in the one sided affair.

Ester Mabanza, Protasia Mbunda, Diana Lucas Msewa, Janeth Pangamwene and Enekia Kasonga Lunyamila scored a goal each to complete the damage.

Ethiopia won 4-0 South Sudan at Kyabazinga Stadium but it wasn’t enough to displace Tanzania from the top spot.

Aregash Kalsa Tadesse scored a hat trick to compliment skipper Loza Abera’s goal from spot.

South Sudan missed a penalty at the death of the game with captain Amy Lasu failing to convert a penalty.

The semifinals therefore will have Tanzania facing Burundi while hosts Uganda will take on Ethiopia on Thursday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.