Michael Kevin Pollan, an American author and journalist is remarkable for different quotes in the various publications over the years.

In one of the widely spread quotations, Pollan remarked about nature; “Tree planting is always a utopian enterprise, it seems to me, a wager on a future the planter doesn’t necessarily expect to witness.”

This great author, for the record was referring to the act of planning for a future always unknown to many.

Back in Uganda, a land-locked East African country with great sports potential, the future of sports prosperity is embedded in the rich polices formulated by the Parliament as implemented by the Ministry of Education and Sports, National Council of Sports (NCS) as well as the various sports federations and associations.

At the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA), the future of the sport as envisaged by Pollan the great author is invested in the young and budding talents.

UTTA’s model clubs policy being preached is steadily garnering steam and momentum day by day, week in, week out and month after another.

Weeks after establishing a model club at Elite High School, Entebbe, UTTA has established deliberate efforts to open up another model club at the Twinbrook School in Kiteezi, Bamba – Gayaza.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, UTTA held a lively demonstration of the game with two of the country’s established players Benjamin Achuma and Solomon Ssemakadde.

Keenly watching the demonstration, the enthusiastic pupils smiled ear to ear.

“TwinBrook Schools through the Sports Academy and Skilling Center in Gayaza will acquire four state of art Table Tennis Tables. UTTA helped them kick start their club in the meantime with the tables as they prepare to get their own tables within the next 4 weeks. A coach will also come and train the players for a month” Robert Jjagwe, president of UTTA remarked.

Three pupils Freda Murungi, Alvin Makumbi and Rashima Shanayah also featured in the demonstration games against Achuma.

“I feel happy having played Table Tennis for the first time in my life. I hope to practice more and more as I learn the game” a delighted Murungi echoed much to applause of fellow pupils.

Twinbrook Schools join the UTTA Model Clubs are clubs with minimum 4 tables so that they can have a strong and robust TT team with great talent identification potential.

“As Twinbrook Schools through the TwinBrook Sports Academy and Skilling Center, we are very happy to add Table Tennis to the long list of games already existing as Swimming, Basketball and Football” Ismael Absa, chairperson of the Twinbrook sports academy noted.

Achuma, a national Table Tennis player who is also on a bursary scheme at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) expressed his happiness about the willingness of the pupils to learn Table Tennis at such a young age.

“The pupils at Twinbrook Schools are excited about the Table Tennis game. There is huge potential to keep learning and improve in all aspects of the game” Achuma stated.

Meanwhile, UTTA also promised to give them a coach for 1 month to ensure their club is well set up and fully functional.

This exactly summarizes Pollan’s quotation about planning for a future not exactly seen and known; in the same way Jim Morris boldly put it; “If you wish to be happy for a year, plant a garden. If you wish to be happy for a lifetime, plant a tree.”

The Table Tennis future in Uganda is very glossy.