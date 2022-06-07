2022 Individual Ludo Championhip:

Saturday, 9 th July: Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja city

Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe – Jinja city Sunday, 10th July: Central Region (*Exact venue will be confirmed)

The 20th edition of the Individual Ludo Championship will be a two legged affair.

Jinja City has been selected by the Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) to host the first leg on Saturday, 9th July 2022 at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe.

The return leg shall be hosted in central with the exact venue yet to be confirmed.

ULF confirmed the programs for the individual championship;

This year’s event is to mainly rotate in two (2) regions which are: Eastern region on Saturday 9th July, 2022 at Bugembe stadium with all corresponding clubs taking part and Central region on Sunday 10th July, 2022 at a selected venue with all corresponding clubs as well as clubs from other regions taking part. Uganda Ludo Federation Statement

Ludo action

Participants licensed in the national super league shall participate starting from the third (3rd) round; female participants shall separately in their own independent category.

The winner (champion) is to walk away with a new brand motorcycle from Real Sports Agency (RSA) with other prizes.

The best eight (8) players in the quarter finals will go home with cash prizes as well as other prizes.

The best four (4) players in the semi-finals will join the rest of players selected by the federation (ULF) ahead of representing Uganda in the 2022 Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) singles.

The 2022 Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship will take place in late August, hosted by South Africa in Johannesburg city.

This championship is proudly organized by the Africa Ludo Federation (ALF).

The last tournament 2019 was won by Derrick Kaaso by then was playing in Kisaasi Youth.

Kaaso has since shifted allegiance to the current table leaders Nansana Galaxy.