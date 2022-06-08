Uganda Cranes failed to get off the mark in the ongoing 2023 Afcon qualifiers after drawing 1-1 with Niger at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende.

Milton Karisa first half goal was cancelled out by a brilliant strike by Mahamadou Amadou Sabo midway the second half to deny the Cranes all points in a group F encounter on match day two.

Uganda settled well into the game and created a few good chances in the opening minutes but Farouk Miya was guilty for missing two of them.

Miya failed to put the ball beyond the goalkeeper after Fahad Bayo had forced him to a mistake and he also shot narrowly wide after some good work by Emmanuel Okwi down the left.

There were a few other half chances wasted and as the game seemed destined for a goalless draw at halftime, Karisa shot cum cross found the back of the net to send the returning home fans into frenzy.

In the second half, Cranes were limited to a few opportunities as Niger sat behind and played on the break.

This created some problems for the Ugandan defence whenever the ball was played over the top but the lead remained slim.

Allan Kyambadde came on for the lively injured Karisa in the 53rd minute but with no much breakthrough.

Against a run of play, Sabo beat the Cranes backline down the left before unleashing a curler that got past Charles Lukwago.

Micho was then forced to introduce Allan Okello, Muhammad Shaban and later Isaac Muleme but again, it was Niger that had two good chances to win it.

First, Lukwago made a decent save to deny Adebayor before he miscued when he had only the goalie to beat to the relief of Ugandan fans who filled the stands.

A point leaves Uganda at the base of the Group after two matches with a single point while Niger move second with as many points from same number of games.

Uganda will return to Afcon action in September when we take on Tanzania in back to back games.

Uganda Cranes XI – Charles Lukwago, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Isaac Muleme 84’), Aziz Kayondo, Halid Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Farouk Miya (Allan Kyambadde 54’), Milton Karisa (Allan Okello 74’), Fahad Bayo Aziz (Muhammad Shaban 74’), Emmanuel Okwi

Unused Substitutes – Alionzi Nafian, Denis Otim, Mutyaba Muzamir, Marvin Youngman, Steven Sserwadda, Elvis Bwomono, Martin Kizza, Enock Walusimbi

Niger – Kassali Daouda, Abdel Rahim Alhassen, Daniel Sosah, Adamaou Garba, Youssouf Oumarou, Adebayo Zakari, Amadou Djibou, abdoulaye Karim, Ousman Dramane, Boubacar Moumouni