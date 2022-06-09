Match Summary:

Rwanda W v Uganda W

Rwanda 68 all out

Uganda W 69/4 (14/20 overs)

Uganda won by 6 wickets

The eighth edition of the Kwibuka started in Kigali Rwanda with the Victoria Pearls picking up a six-wicket win against the hosts Rwanda.

The hosts won the toss and decided to bat 1st but a very spirited Uganda made run-scoring very difficult as the hosts were bundled out for 68 in 19 overs.

The slow bowling options of Sarah Akiteng (2/13) and Consy Aweko (2/12) gave away only 25 runs in a quota of 8 overs with Evelyn Anyipo (2/17) offering good backup.

In the chase, Kevin Awino and Leona Babirye went in quick succession but a 47-run partnership between Janet Mbabazi (19) and Gloria Obukor (34) ensured that the game was safe for Uganda.

Gloria Obukor was the stand-out batter on her debut for Victoria Pearls as they started their campaign with a comfortable win.

In the other games defending champions, Kenya defeated Botswana by 35 runs and Nigeria defeated newcomers Brazil by 8 wickets.

Uganda was able to overcome Rwanda but they take on big rivals Kenya tomorrow morning.

