Mpoma Girls Secondary School held a successful sports day at their main Satelitte campus in Mpoma town on Heroes’ day (9th June 2022).

Senior two class emerged successful with a total of 47.5 points, taking home a glittering trophy and a huge bull, ahead of Senior three (45 points) who were rewarded with a goat.

The other classes followed accordingly; S.4 (37 points), S.5 (36.5 points), S.6 (33 points) and S.1 (32 points).

S2 students celebrate with their trophy at Mpoma Girls school (Credit: David Isabirye)

The students competed in Chess, Netball, Athletics (Cross country, long races and sprints), Field events (Javelin and Discus), Jumps (Long and High), Woodball, Volleyball, Football, Water bottle filling, Three legged race and the sack race.

S2 student Peace Chekwemoi was the most outstanding with excellent individual performances in high and long jumps, 400m, 800m and 3000m.

Peace Chekwemoi, an S2 student at Mpoma Girls school recieves a certificate guest of honour Sharifana Buwe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Peace Chekwemoi during the high jump (Credit: David Isabirye)

S5 Football Team at Mpoma Girls School with the chief guest and guests (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chief guest at the day-long sports day event, Sharafina Buwa (the executive director at Emanate Uganda) lauded the school management for the sports day, urging the students on discipline and taking the sports seriously.

Schools are confines that are friendly for learners to be able to learn and for teachers to be able to teach. Mpoma Girls school has mastered this. The target is to produce good citizens. I thank the students for the active participation for the winners and the those in subsequent positions. Please develop love for sports. Respect every opportunity given to you. It is through sports that you inculcate discipline, body building, healthy mind as you refresh your mind for academics. Sharafina Buwa, Executive Director at Emanate Uganda

Chief guest Sharifina Buwa (right) with Mpoma Girls school leaders [Credit: David Isabirye]

Mpoma Girls school Director Esther Ssempebwa addresses the students (Credit: David Isabirye)

The school director Esther Ssempebwa appreciated the teachers for organizing a successful sports day and lauded the students for the active participation.

I appreciate all the teaching and non-teaching staff for the collective effort to organize a successful sports day for Mpoma Girls Boarding School. I also want to thank the students for their involvement in the sports day. Esther Ssempebwa, Director – Mpoma Girls Boarding School

Director Esther Ssempebwa kicks a football before the football final between S2 and S5 (Credit: David Isabirye)

S2 was victorious in Chess, Cross Country, Field Events (100,200 & 4x100m), Long Races (400M, 800M and 3000M), Bottle filling as well as the Jumps (Long and High Jump).

Peace Chekwemoi was outstanding in all the S2 victories.

S6 took Netball and the Sack race, S5 beat S2 to the football gold.

Water filling with hands competition (Credit: David Isabirye)

S6 won the sack race

S4 won the throws (Discus and Javelin), Woodball and Volleyball.

The eagerly awaited Tug of war race between the parents and school teachers was won by the former; much to the applause of the cheering passionate students.

S3 Students triumphed in the three legged race (Credit: David Isabirye)

Football action between S2 and S5. The final was won by S5 (Credit: David Isabirye)

The different classes had chant slogans with themes upon which they were based.

“We fight up to the end” read S.1’s message.

S2 had “Winners never Quit”, “Hustle, Hit and Never Quit” was for S3, Gold Forever (S4), Ever Forward (S5) and S6’s message was Champions play as one.

S3 students cheer up their teammates (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, Mpoma Girls School was started in 1994.

The school’s mission statement echoes aloud; “To bring out disciplined God fearing and socially responsible person”.

The school motto is “Toil for quality and success”.

Mpoma Girls Boarding School: The value addition school to the girl child.

A teacher executes push ups as students applaud before the Tug of war race that parents won (Credit: David Isabirye)

Teachers lost tug of war (Credit: David Isabirye)

Parents won tug of war (Credit: David Isabirye)

S2 Students celebrate with their trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)