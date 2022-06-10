Match Summary | Uganda W vs. Kenya W

Uganda 97/8

Kenya 97/7

Kenya won by 3 wickets

The numbers won’t tell the whole story but Kenya won a game they had no business winning as Mercyline Ochieng wound back the hands time as she tore Phiona Kulume apart in the final over with 13 runs required for the win.

Kenya was never in the game for most of the chase, especially after Uganda cleaned up the top order to leave them railing at 14/4.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bat first but struggled to put runs on board with small stars from the team. Leona Babirye (20), Naomi Kayondo (19), and Rita Musamali (18) were notable contributors with the bat.

The opening bowling act of Evelyn Anyipo (3/13) and Patricia Malemikia (3/13) put Uganda ahead in the game as they blew away Kenya’s top order until a 56-run partnership between Veronica Abungah (29) and Esther Wachira (23) kept the contest alive for Kenya.

However, the heroine for the Kenyans was Mercyline Ochieng who was able to chase down the required 13 runs in the final over. She was brave enough to take Phiona Kulume especially when she hit her for a six with 7 runs required off 3 balls.

It was a famous win for Kenya against old enemy Uganda, a rivalry that has been on since ladies started in the region.

The Victoria Pearls will take on another old enemy in Tanzania tomorrow with revenge on their mind after the Tanzanians nicked Uganda into 3rd place at the last T20 World Cup qualifiers in Botswana.