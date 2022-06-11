2022 All Africa University (FASU) Games:

Football Final:

Kenyatta University 2-1 Makerere University Business School (MUBS)

Kenyatta University won the 2022 All Africa University (FASU) Football trophy on home soil.

The Kenyans recovered from a goal down to edge pre-tournament favorites Makerere University Business School (MUBS) 2-1 at the Kenyatta sports grounds on Friday, 10th June.

MUBS took the lead through Said Munir before the hosts leveled matters and push the game into extra time.

Action between Kenyatta University (all yellow) and MUBS. Normal time ended 1-1 before Kenyatta separated the tie 2-1 in extra time.

With the game destined for penalties, Kenyatta University had other ideas altogether, scoring with five minutes to the clock and avoid the post-match penalty tensions and pressure.

The final whistle from the referee sparked wild celebrations from the home fans and dejection by the Ugandans.

Kenyatta took gold medals and a trophy as MUBS settled for silver.

Both Kenyatta and MUBS made the grade for the World University (FISU) games that will take place in China next year.

MUBS official Hilary Kimbugwe, crest fallen at the crowning moment cited positives and key learning experiences from the tournament.

“We picked crucial lessons from the 2022 FASU tournament in Kenya. Definitely, we have learnt a lot and shall improve going forward. I thank the management of MUBS especially Principal Professor Wasswa Balunywa, the coaches, players, fans and media for the collective roles to see the progress of our team to the World University Games in China” Kimbugwe stated.

Before the final, MUBS was unbeaten in four matches where they had scored as many as 12 goals and conceded once.

Semi-finals:

Makerere University Business School 3-0 University of Development Studies Ghana

University of Development Studies Ghana Kenyatta University 2-1 Makerere University

Group Stages (MUBS Results):