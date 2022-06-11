The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Foundation signed the pledge during the The Association of International Sport for All (TAFISA) World Congress on June 9, 2022.

Together with other 17 international sport organizations, the signatories seek to contribute to the objectives of key European and International policy papers.

Additionally, to strive to create opportunities and easy, safe, and inclusive access to participation in Sport for All, including health-enhancing physical activities and physical education at all levels.

The ITTF Foundation believes that Sport for All is a fundamental right and sport brings positive social change. We need to set an example for our stakeholders, on an international, national, and regional level. Only if we commit to promote Sport for All can we inspire others to do the same. Wiebke Scheffler, ITTF Foundation Head of Operation

The ITTF Foundation was joined by World Pilates Confederation, World Flying Disc Federation, World Minigolf sport Federation, International Fistball Association, International Tchoukball Federation, International Taekwondo Federation, International Dancesport Federation, Federazione Boccistica Internationale, among others.

Sport for All in a changing world

INTERACT (International and European Sport Organisations Activating Citizens) project supports international sport organisations in developing their Sport for All activities and increasing grassroots participation.

It aims to support and position ISOs as key leaders of the Sport for All and physical activity movement – developing innovative ways to engage stakeholders and citizens at all geographical levels.

INTERACT is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union with an inspiring and all-inclusive agender.

The mission has been reiterated during the International Sport Organisation Go Grassroots congress session.

While international sport organizations play an undoubtedly crucial role in creating a better world through Sport for All, the discussion in the congress session surrounded the importance of the grassroots approach.

The international sport organizations are encouraged to leverage their wide reach to inspire, innovate, and adapt, maximise accessibility for all in sports on the grassroots level, as well as to create a platform to exchange insight and communicate progress.

The participating organizations such as the International Tchoukball Federation, World Badminton Federation and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) were also invited to present their work, demonstrating Sport for All and the connection between sport and sustainability in all forms.

Attribute: Interact – sport website