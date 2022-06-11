Uganda Women’s National Football Team are the Winners of the 2022 CECAFA Senior Women’s Championship after overcoming Burundi in the final on Saturday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

The Crested Cranes secured a 3-1 win to emerge the winners for the first time ever.

Goals from Sandra Nabweteme (brace) and Fazila Ikwaput eunsured Uganda who were the hosts of this year’s edition, took the coveted title.

Nabweteme fired Uganda into an early lead, socring just two minutes after kickoff. She was quick to slot the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Ikwaput doubled the lead in the 43rd minute, beating the entire Burundi backline including the goalkeeper before firing into an empty net.

Burundi came back stronger in the second stanza and were the better side in terms of possession and attempts made.

Joelle Bukuru gave Burundi hope of a comeback, pulling a goal back four minutes into the second stanza.

However, with the game destined for the end, Nabweteme put the icing on the cake with a stoppage time goal.

Ethiopia beat Tanzania 2-1 to settle for bronze in the game played before the final.

Individual Awards

MVP – Fazila Ikwpaut (Uganda)

Top Scorer – Opa Clement (Tanzania) – 7 Goals.

Best Goalkeeper – Daisy Nakaziro (Uganda)

Fairplay Award – Tanzania