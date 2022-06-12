BUL FC erased the disappointment of last season Stanbic Uganda Cup final loss by claiming the trophy for the first time after beating Vipers 3-1 in Masindi.

It was Karim Ndugwa that led assault on the league champions scoring a brace while Simon Peter Oketch added the other.

Vipers’ consolation goal came from skipper Halid Lwaliwa as they failed to join the elite clubs that have claimed a league and cup double in the history of Ugandan football.

Ndugwa put the Jinja based side in the leaf after 28 minutes before lead was doubled three minutes to the break by Oketch.

The Venoms had earlier been forced into an early change just a quarter of the game played with right back Paul Willa injured and his place taken by midfielder Musa Ssali.

Eight minutes after the break, Ndugwa extended Alex Isabirye’s side lead with an easy tap in after Reagan Kalyowa beat Ssali down the left and laid it for him just on the edge of the box.

Roberto Oliviera made further changes with Paul Mucureezi, Bright Anukani and later Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye also coming on in the search for the elusive goals.

In the 71st minute, Lwaliwa headed home a brilliant Anukani free kick from the left after Yunus Sentamu was fouled.

Despite a late surge from the league champions, BUL held on to win the trophy with Isabirye beating Vipers again after he did with URA and SC Victoria University in 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Victory gives BUL an opportunity to represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup while Vipers will carry the flag in the Caf Champions League.

The awards

Champions – BUL FC

Top Scorer – Karim Ndugwa (BUL FC)