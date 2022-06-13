Egyptian and African giants Al Ahly have agreed to part ways with Pitso Mosimane after he managed the club for nearly two years.

The South African tactician joined the Red Devils in 2020 and has been successful winning two Caf Champions League titles and leading the club to two Caf Super Cups and an Egyptian Cup during that period.

The club confirmed in a statement released on its communication platforms on Monday.

“Al Ahly and Mosimane reached an agreement to part ways,” the statement said.

“Mahmoud El-Khatib, the club’s president, held a meeting with Yassin Mansour, the chairman of Al Ahly football company, Hossam Ghaly, the club’s board member, and the planning committee members, to discuss Mosimane’s future with the club.”

Mosimane had come under heavy criticism from the club legends but the club hierarchy preferred to keep him an offer he turned down.

“During the meeting, they all decided that he should continue his mission with Al Ahly as a result of the achievements he managed to accomplish during the previous period.

“However, during the meeting that was previously held, Mosimane requested to leave and that he is satisfied with the achievements he managed to accomplish with the club.”

Later on, Mosimane’s decision was discussed and it was decided to approve his request to part ways with the club and to thank him for the achievements that he accomplished with the club. Al Ahly statement on Pitso Mosimane

In a recent interview, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach who lost this year’s Champions League final to Raja Casablanca revealed he was stressed with coaching the most successful on the continent.

“I don’t know how I’m doing it; thank God I’m still there. It’s a difficult environment, and it is tiring. It takes a lot of my energy,” Pitso Mosimane said a few days ago in an interview.

During his time in Egypt, Pitso managed 97 games winning 65, lost 10 and managed 22 draws in all competitions.

Reports indicate the gaffer will take over at Al Saad FC of Qatar.

Meanwhile, Samy Komsan will lead the club as interim manager in the forthcoming games.