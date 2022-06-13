Professor Badru Dungu Kateregga, 73, is one personality who deservedly suits the varying honors, accolades and praises in thy midst.

A vivid lover of sports, Professor Kateregga is also an academia, entrepreneur and academic administrator.

In recognition to his special roles and tasks executed to the different fields across the divide, Professor Kateregga was recently rewarded with a medal of merit from President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

He was among the different distinguished Ugandans recognized on the national heroes’ day (celebrated every 9th June on the calendar year).

Professor Badru Kateregga about to recieve his medal from president Museveni

Professor Kateregga’s delight was openly expressed via his message.

Real soldiers fight not because they hate what is in front of them, but because they love what is behind them. Thank you all for that selfless love and service to our nation Uganda. Professor Badru Dungu Kateregga

For starters, Professor Kateregga is the co-founder of Kampala University, East Africa University – Rwanda and Kenya as well as KU School of Nursing.

He is also the former Uganda Ambassador to the Middle East Countries.

His unrivalled love for sports over the years has witnessed him make bold significant impact in Football, Athletics, Netball, Volleyball, Handball and Basketball.

He is credited for his instrumental role in the vivid running of netball among the men with his Kampala University men’s netball team the current champions in Uganda as well as East and central Africa.

Professor Kateregga is also the patron of the national men netball team, The Rock.

Professor Kateregga speaks forum for organization of Islamic cooperation

Professor Kateregga is also a leader in the scouts’ movement.

His latest presentation with the scouts group was during a symposium code-named; “The importance and nature of the scout movement for youth”.

This was in line to a broader purpose is to help build a better world in which each individual has a contribution to make to the future development in society.

“It is very important to plan for retirement while active. Make sure you buy assets, especially land,” he advised during an earlier interview as quoted by Daily Monitor.

Professor Badru Kateregga (third from left) with other dignatries including the state minister of sports Hon. Denis Hamson Obua during the 2022 netball season awards at Imperial Royale Hotel, Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Arts from Makerere University where he also lectured in the department of religious studies and philosophy in the Faculty of Arts.

He mastered in Arts from the School of Oriental and African studies at the University of London, United Kingdom specializing in the History of the Middle East and Islamic Studies.

In the year 2010, the Senate of Kampala University awarded him a Doctor of Letters degree, as well as title of Professor Emeritus by the same Senate.