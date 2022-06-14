2022 Senior Pool League:

Match Day 1 (Wednesday, 15th June 2022):

Royal Giants Vs Scrap Buyers – Tickles & Giggles Bar, Kiwatule (3 PM)

Following a two-year hiatus because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the senior pool league officially returns on Wednesday, 15th June 2022.

Fourteen clubs are registered for this year’s senior pool league that will be played on a home and away basis.

Royal Giants led by Mustafa Bwire entertain Fahad Ssewankambo’s Scrap Buyers at their own grave-yard in Kiwatule, Kampala (at Tickles and Giggles Bar).

Fahad Ssewankambo in action during a ceremonial pool game at Tickles and Giggles Bar, Kiwatule (Credit: David Isabirye)

This is one of the matches lined up on match day one that has seven games on the menu.

The league was officially launched at Tickles and Giggles Bar on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) vice president Robert “Pipol” Kayanja flanked by the tournament secretary Ismail Nkata Kalibala as well as players Fahad Ssewankambo and Brenda Akiror addressed the media.

L-R: Fahad Ssewankambo (pool player), Robert Kayanja (PAU Vice president), Brenda Akiror (pool player) and Ismail Nkata Kalibala (PAU Tournament Secretray) addressing the media at Tickles and Giggles, Kiwatule [Credit: David Isabirye]

Kayanja expressed delight upon the return of the league after the Coronavirus pandemic that virtually posed most human activities, including sports world-over.

We are excited that the league is back after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 14 clubs that will play on a home and away basis. We thank all the stake holders including NBS Sport for agreeing to work with us as we call upon the other sponsors and partners. Besides the trophy, the winning team will take 3,000,000/=, with 2,000,000/= for the second placed and 1,000,000/= for the third team. Soon, the league for the females will also cue off Robert “Pipol” Kayanja, Vice President Pool Association of Uganda (PAU)

Pool Association of Uganda Vice president Robert Kayanja addresses the media during the 2022 senior pool league launch at Tickles and Giggles Bar, Kiwatule (Credit: David Isabirye)

Tournament secretary Kalibala emphasized scoring system and confirmed that the Black ball rules will be used throughout with a special call for discipline among players and club officials and fans.

Kalibala warned the players against acts of match fixing, drug abuse and unruly conduct.

“We shall use the Black pool rules. The winner per game will take four points (for victories above 14 frames), 3 points for victories before 13 frames, a 1 point for losing team and 2 points apiece in case of a stalemate. We warn the players and clubs against unacceptable acts as match fixing, violence, drug abuse and the related instances” Kalibala echoed.

Ismail Nkata Kalibala, Pool Association of Uganda Tournament Secretary (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, NBS Sport was officially announced as the official broadcast partner of PAU for the league with the games adjusted to the 3 to 6 PM time frame.

“We shall no longer have night games. The matches will be played between 3 to 6 PM. We thank NBS Sport for the partnership that we believe will grow the brand of Pool Association Uganda (PAU), clubs and the individual players” Kayanja added.

The players in attendance expressed excitement about the return of the league.

“We have missed the league for a long time. Personally, I am more than happy to have the league back” two-time National open champion (2014 and 2017) Ssewankambo revealed.

Fahad Ssewankambo, Scrap Buyer’s pool club player (Credit: David Isabirye)

Brenda Akiror, female pool player (Credit: David Isabirye)

“The return of the league is a blessing to us players. And having live games on Television is a big milestone that will grow the game” Akiror noted.

Other match day one games:

Match day one will be completed on Saturday, 18th June 2022 with six matches.

Hot Pool and Kireka will be at Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule, Mbale shall host Capital Night at the Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road.

Meanwhile, Kansanga takes on another upcountry team, Tororo Tigers at the Amigoz Sports Bar in the busy Kansanga confine.

Sinkers entertains Nakawa at Casablanca bar in Wandegeya as Upper Volta will face Akaanya at the Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi.

Club 408 shall square up against Wakiso City Giants at the Navigator Bar in Ntinda, Kampala.

Ibrah Kayanja, Royal Giants Pool club player (Credit: David Isabirye)

Saturday, 18th June 2022:

Hot Pool Vs Kireka – Tickles & Giggles, Kiwatule

Mbale Vs Capital Night – Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road

Kansanga Vs Tororo Tigers – Amigoz Sports Bar, Kansanga

Sinkers Vs Nakawa – Casablanca, Wandegeya

Upper Volta Vs Akaanya – Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi

Club 408 Vs Wakiso City Giants – Navigator, Ntinda