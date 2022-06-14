2022 Pentagon schools Netball Tournament:

Final: Bristol High School, Matugga 13-07 St John’s Secondary School, Matugga

Semi-finals:

Bristol High School, Matugga 15-08 St Peter’s High School, Kungu

St Peter’s High School, Kungu St Johns Secondary School, Matugga 13-03 Imperial High School, Ssanga

The annual Pentagon Schools Netball Tournament returned following a two-year hiatus because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bristol High School Matugga was crowned as the overall winner in the six schools’ event.

Bristol High school Matugga players being rewarded by Ronald Kasirivu (Credit: Jjuuko Images)

The Matugga based school smiled past St John’s secondary school 13-7 in the final.

To make it to the final, Bristol High School, Matugga humbled St Peter’s High School, Kungu 15-08 as St Johns Secondary School, Matugga humiliated Imperial High School, Ssanga 13-03 during a one sided duel.

Bristol against St Johns in the final (Credit: Jjuuko Images)

The tournament attracted St Peter’s High school Kungu, New Hope Christian Academy, St.John’s SS Matugga, Imperial High, Revival Grammar School – Matugga and the champions, Bristol High School.

The outstanding players were given certificates of appreciation and each school got a certificate of participation.

Celebrations at the 2022 Pentagon Netball Championship (Credit: Jjuuko Images)

Florence Gwokyaala shows her MVP certificate (Credit: David Isabirye)

Individual exceling players:

Florence Gwokyalia was the most valuable player (MVP).

Bridget Nakigudde was the best shooter.

Bridget Nakigudde was Best Goalshooter (Credit: Jjuuko Images)

Jane Francisca Namukisa took the best wing defender accolade.

Juliet Nakalembe was best goalkeeper and Martha Nampijja as best goal-defender.

Juliet Nakalembe, the Best Goalkeeper (Credit: Jjuuko Images)

The chief guest at the closing ceremony, Ronald Kasirivu, the Mayor Gombe Division lauded the tournament for its effort of unearthing talented young players.

Kasirivu promised financial support with the budget at the division inclusive of such a sports oriented programe to sustain the development.

St Johns Secondary School gets their certificate (Credit: Jjuuko Images)

Imperial High School Ssanga recieve their certificate (Credit: Jjuuko Images)

Each of the participating schools got a certificate and a ball.

The second runners up received silver medals and goat as the champions were rewarded with two balls, a Pentagon branded full set of jerseys, gold medals and a trophy.