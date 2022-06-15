2022 Senior Pool League:

Match Day 1 (Official Opening Match):

Royal Giants 11-9 Scrap Buyers

The 2022 Senior pool league eventually cued off on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule, Kampala city.

Royal Giants pool club optimally utilized their home advantage to condemn the two time champions Scrap Buyers 11-9 in an epic and classic duel.

By the half time break, the game was tied 5 goals apiece.

The home side returned the better side, winning the subsequent half 6-4 to win the contest.

On form Ibra Kayanja, Artman Kabuubi, Ramadhan Gitta, left handed Alex Tomusange, Ronald Akampurira, captain Mustafa Bwire and substitute Johnson “Shawn” Yiga featured for the triumphant side.

Royal Giants Pool Club players (Credit: David Isabirye)

The star player for Royal Giants was Kayanja who recorded four individual wins over Simon “Computer” Lubulwa, Humphrey Nsubuga, Fahad Ssewankambo and the diminutive William Mirembe.

Kayanja attributed their victory to great preparations and the home advantage.

Scrap Buyers’ Habibu Ssebuguzi in against Artman Kabuubi at Tickles and Giggles. Ssebuguzi won the game 1-0 (Credit: David Isabirye)

“To be sincere, we were prepared for this challenge. After rallying from behind to draw 5-5 at half time, we had a strategy for the second half – to finish off the opponents which we did. The home advantage also played in our favour” a delighted Kayanja noted.

Kayanja recorded an A-score over Mirembe in the last game with a break to finish game, making it 11-8 as Scrap Buyers’ Nsubuga edged captain Bwiire to make 11-9.

Scrap Buyer’s senior player Ssewankambo, a two time national open winner attributed the loss to rustiness because of the COVID -19 pandemic break.

“We played to our best but lost to a better side. We shall make amends in the other games. The long break without playing cost us” Ssewankambo remarked.

For the first time in the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) history, the senior pool league was televised live on television (NBS Sport TV Channel).

For the first time the senior pool league was televised live on TV (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other match day one games:

Match day one will be completed on Saturday, 18th June 2022 with six matches.

Hot Pool and Kireka will be at Tickles & Giggles Bar in Kiwatule, Mbale shall host Capital Night at the Oak Bar & Lounge, Mbale – Soroti Road.

Meanwhile, Kansanga takes on another upcountry team, Tororo Tigers at the Amigoz Sports Bar in the busy Kansanga confine.

Sinkers entertains Nakawa at Casablanca bar in Wandegeya as Upper Volta will face Akaanya at the Upper Volta Sports Arena, Kasubi.

Club 408 shall square up against Wakiso City Giants at the Navigator Bar in Ntinda, Kampala.

Simon “The Computer” Lubulwa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other match day one games:

Saturday, 18th June 2022: