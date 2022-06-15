Something special is brewing up in the lake side Entebbe Municipality confine of Bugonga.

It is not the known country’s leading malt – Nile Special.

But, rather, this is a mini-sports facility that is being constructed with the sight of the gigantic picturesque Lake Victoria.

This 7-aside play-ground is along the Erica Magala road and it will be the first of its kind in Entebbe.

According to the project manager Abdul “Kagisa” Mugisha, the construction works are expected to be complete by latest July 2022.

Upon completion, this facility will have a fully functional gymnasium, sports bar and fitted with ultra-modern flood lights to allow usage on a 24 hours -7 days’ basis.

The facility is designed to cater for both fun and fitness as its located a stone throw from the lake shore.

The facility will be able to host cooperate and other 7 aside tournaments and also act as meeting center for football lovers.

For starters, Entebbe Municipality has several natural sports facilities decimated in both Divisions, A and B.

The historic Works playgrounds leads the cast of playgrounds and open spaces in Division A.

Others include Bugonga playground, Lake Victoria primary school, Katabi Busambaga playground, Kakeeka cricket oval and the Katabi Gombolola playground.

In Division B, three playgrounds at Kiwafu, Kigungu and Nakiwogo were re-greened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The other facilities in Division B include one at Entebbe Comprehensive Secondary School and another adjacent the Fresh Handling headquarters overlooking Entebbe International Airport.