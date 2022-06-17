USSSA Ball Games II:

13 th – 21 st August 2022

– 21 August 2022 Host schools: Dr Obote College Boroboro & St Katherine S.S – Lira

The Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) in conjunction with the Association of Secondary Schools Head teachers’ in Uganda (ASSHU) and the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) will have organized the 2022 Ball Games II.

These games return after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine sports disciplines will be competed at the games; Basketball (3×3), Football (U-16), Netball, Volleyball, Handball, Rugby 7’s, Woodball, Dancesport as well as Athletics and Cross-country.

Woodball will debut at the USSSA Ball Games II (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dancesport, woodball and football U-16 debut at these annual games that will be hosted at Dr. Obote College Boroboro and St Katherine Girls secondary schools in the Northern Uganda city of Lira.

These games will run from the 13th to 21st August, 2022.

USSSA Ball Games II are a precursor to the East African Secondary School Games that will be hosted by Tanzania come September.

The registration process for the teams at the USSSA Ball Games II is already underway.

The sports disciplines at USSSA Ball Games II