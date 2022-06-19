Football Build-up:

Toro Golf Club 2-3 Rotaract Club of Kabarole

Sports is one activity that purposely serves the intentions of bridging the gap across varying clusters, age brackets, tribes, cultural affiliations, social classes and religious denominations.

The desire to keep fit (physically and mentally) is one other bold benefit of sports world-wide.

It is upon such a rich background that the Rotaract Club of Kabarole and management of Toro Golf Club agreed upon a friendly football match.

Toro club team

Kabarole Rotaract club team

Results notwithstanding (Rotarians won 3-2), the intended goals of this match were achieved.

“The match was intended to boost the health, physique and relationship with other corporate entities through networking and sharing. I can comfortably confirm that the match met its set goals and objectives.” Isaiah Mwesige, the outdoor captain at Toro club revealed.

Token of appreciation:

To that effect, Mwesige has in a way or another appreciated the different parties and stakeholders that enabled and worked to the success of this build up match.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Musinguzi

Limberin of the Toro Club team

“On behalf of Toro Club Executive, I truly want to extend a special token of apprecitation for each and every one who turned up for our corporate friendly match between Toro club and Rotaract Club of Kabarole- Uganda. It was such a terrific corporate match as we kicked off the journey of the many more purposeful matches ahead of us. I truly want to extended my heart -felt congratulations to all the players and the supporters of the team.” He added.

Andrew Isagara, house member, Toro Club

Saul Kusemererwa a senior member of Toro club

Manager Albert Mwebaze handled the Toro club team with the due knowledge and experience, with the command of the chairman (Frank), George, Andrew, Florah, Janet and others.

Coach Albert Mwebaze

The 12th man that cheered every move on the field of play

Toro club missed the services of several key players (because of different reasons) as goalkeeper Sagio, Joseph “Okada” Cwinyaai, Richard Muhumuza, G54, Yusuf Muhenda, Frank, Isaac, Stephen, Adolf Muhumuza and many others.

Heading forward, it was agreed upon that Monday would be the official training day for the team, the team will be registered in the Corporate league and there shall be an official fundraising for the team jersey.

Captain of the Kabarole Rotary Team smiles with the trophy