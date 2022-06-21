2022 Rwenzori Theluji Festival:

1st – 4th September: Tourism Expo

2nd – 3rd September: Greening Kasese

2nd – 3rd September: Kasese Carnival

3rd September: Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

3rd September: Miss Tourism Rwenzori (Grand Finale)

2nd – 4th September: Rwenzori Trade Investment Convention & Expo

4th September: Round Table (KTIF Grounds)

From the leafy compound of Hotel Margherita (named after highest peak of the gigantic Rwenzori mountains) in Kasese, a scenic view of the ranges could be envisaged as the annual Rwenzori Theluji festival was being officially launched.

Sharp sounds emitted from the drums, horns and xylophones of Kiwa cultural group spiced up the mood.

Kiwa cultural group performed the Endara and Oluhusumba traditional dances to liven up the environment.

For the second year now in succession, the annual Rwenzori Theluji (ice) festival will be happening in the tourism district of Kasese.

This four-day festival has been lit up by a series of activities ranging from the Tourism expo, re-greening drives, carnival, marathon, round table discussion, beauty pageant as well as the trade investment convention and expo.

On 1st to 4th September, the tourism expo will open up the way alongside the greening Kasese drive.

These will be followed by the Kasese Carnival (2nd to 3rd September), Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon (3rd September), Miss Tourism Rwenzori (Grand Finale),

Rwenzori Trade Investment Convention & Expo (2nd – 4th September) and end up Round Table discussion (4th September 2022).

Addressing the media at Hotel Margherita, Amos Wekesa, the chairperson of the event steering committee confessed it has taken them five years to bring on board their paper-work ideas to reality.

Wekesa was flanked by his deputy Eng. Gabriel Fataki, Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga (brand manager Premium beers at Uganda Breweries Limited), Robert Kabushega, Kasese Deputy Resident District Commissioner Matte Magwara and the Kasese Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Frigo Kambale.

Rwenzori Mountains has a potential of generating one billion shillings per year.