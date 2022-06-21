Sebastian Loeb makes a remarkable return to the legendary Kenya Safari Rally after more than two decades.

The nine-time World Rally champion last started in Kenya in 2002. He finished fifth in a Citroen Xsara.

The Frenchman is currently racing under M-Sport Ford on selected events and he will be attempting to add Safari Rally to his already remarkable rally career victories.

“I am happy to be back here. It already looks like a nice rally, very different from what I did in the past.

“At the time, it was some long stages with a helicopter on top of the car,” he told Dirtfish in an interview at the start of recce.

Sébastien Loeb | Credit: Roberto Saavendra

Loeb will be navigated by Isabelle Galmiche as they attempt for the Africa rally honours.

“It is another new rally for me. I tried to watch some videos for sure, but it is never the same when you have the notes. So we get the notes and we see what comes out,” he added.

Loeb and Galmiche won this year’s season-opening round of the WRC in Monte Carlo.

On their second appearance in Portugal, the pair retired early after hitting a wall on the very first corner of a stage.

Loeb and Isabelle Galmiche after Monte Carlo rally victory | Courtesy Photo

Safari Rally Kenya is his third event this year. And it is with no doubt he tops the stakes for the rally victory.

Safari Rally starts with a shakedown on Wednesday before crews head to the Nairobi Super Special Stage at Kasarani.

There will be three days of competitive stages in Naivasha.