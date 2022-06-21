2022 Rwenzori Theluji Festival:

3 rd September: Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon

Other activities:

1 st – 4 th September: Tourism Expo

Kasese Carnival 3 rd September: Miss Tourism Rwenzori (Grand Finale)

Seasoned tourism guru Amos Wekesa in his remarks at the official launch of the 2022 Rwenzori Theluji festival in Kasese district noted; “Rwenzori Mountains have the potential of generating one billion shillings per year”.

Wekesa was addressing a swarm of journalists and other invited guests at Hotel Margherita (facility named after the highest peak of Mountain Rwenzori).

“We ought to make the best of the Rwenzori Mountains. They are a great tourism asset and can generate at least one billion shillings per year” Wekesa stated ahead of the upcoming festival in September 2022.

The Rwenzori Theluji festival returns after the first season held in 2021.

This year’s festival has been well packaged with a series of activities, including a marathon that will have 5KM, 21KM and 42 KM.

The full roster of activities commence on 1st September with the tourism expo and re-greening Kasese drives that both will climax on 4th September 2022.

The Kasese Carnival will run from 2nd and climax on 3rd September.

On the same day (3rd September), the Tusker Lite Rwenzori Marathon will be held in the various categories of 5KM, 21KM and 42KM categories as well as the grand finale of the 2022 Miss Tourism Rwenzori.

Rwenzori Trade Investment Convention & Expo will end on 4th September as well as the round table discussions.

Former Vision Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Kabushenga described the Rwenzori mountains as the “Garden of Eden for Uganda”.

“Rwenzori is the Garden of Eden for Uganda every single drop of water that irrigates Uganda comes from. The Rwenzori Theluji festival is here to promote tourism alongside cultural diversity. As part of the festival, we are organizing a Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori marathon where we expect over 3000 runners including international runners.” Kabushenga remarked.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga (brand manager Premium beers at Uganda Breweries Limited), the headline sponsors of the marathon expressed gratitude upon joining

As Uganda Breweries Limited, we are humbled to join hands with organizers of the Rwenzori Theluji festival particularity for the Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon that will be happening on 3rd September 2022. Unlike the previous runs and marathons, we have engaged in, we are here to transform the lives of the people of Kasese through the Tusker Lite marathon. Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga (brand manager Premium beers at Uganda Breweries Limited)

The official launch was also graced by the Kasese Deputy Resident District Commissioner Matte Magwara and the Kasese Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Frigo Kambale.

At least 3000 runners (local and international) will be expected to grace the run.