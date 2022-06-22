With the timely return of sports after the deadly Coronavirus pandemic that ravaged the entire world since late 2019, indoor sports disciplines are now enjoying their bite on the cherry.

Squash is one of the aforementioned indoor sports in Uganda that have since sighed a deep breathe.

Mitigation measures to tame the virus as continuous wearing of face masks, vaccination and physical social distancing have also played a great deal to witness the return of sports.

With no major championship on the domestic calendar, internal club match ups have kept the players and most club members in business.

Uganda’s top three Squash players Michael Raymond Kawooya, Ian Kajungu Rukunya and Paul Kasirye Kadoma have intensified their training sessions prior to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

The trio will train on the state of art Squash facilities at the four-star Rock Classic Hotel in Tororo, Eastern Uganda.

These three players were officially flagged off at Kampala club by the Uganda Squash Racquets Association executive committee members, flanked by National Council of Sports’ administrator James Kasumba (administrative secretary, technical).

Also, the players acquired equipment from ranging from rackets to playing balls.

Squash players recieve the donated equipment from the team officials at Kampala Club Limited on Wednesday, 22nd June 2022 (Credit: David Isabirye)

John Bosco Ahimbisibwe Tamwesigire, the chairman of the Uganda Squash Rackets Association lauded the National Council of Sports (NCS) and management of Rock Classic Hotel for the collective responsibility to help the team prepare adequately.

“The players headed for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham are upbeat. The Uganda Squash Racquets Association has assembled the team and provided the necessary support alongside the National Council of Sports and Rock Classic Hotel, Tororo where the team will train and be accomodated” Ahimbisibwe noted.

NCS’ Kasumba reassured Government’s committment towards the support of the players to help the team prepare well for the Commonwealth Games.

“As Government, we are focused to see the teams prepare well before the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Squash, like the rest of the games has been well carted for” Kasumba revealed.

The three players headed to the residential camp in Tororo are determined to optimally utilize the opportunity availed to them.

Raymond Michael Kawooya, top seed Squash player in Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

“On behalf of my fellow players, we are set and determined to remain focused in training. We are grateful for all the support from the association, NCS and Rock Classic Hotel, Tororo.” Kawooya who has played at three previous Commonwealth Games noted.

Another experienced player on the team, Rukunya, a competitor at the Commonwealth Games in India, Scotland and Australia believes that the experience will be key for them at these games.

Ian Rukaju Rukunya believes his experience at the Commonwealth Games will be a great value addition (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I have competed at three previous Commonwealth Games. I have faced stiff opponents and this has prepared me. I am set to represent the country in Birmingham” Rukunya, also an Information Technology specialist stated.

Paul Kasirye Kadoma (Credit: David Isabirye)

The affluent facilities at Rock Classic Hotel have also lured an international tournament (Uganda International) in 2019 as proprietor Isa Bbale confesses.

“We have excellent facilities at Rock Classic Hotel and this is the reason we hosted the last Uganda International Squash tournament. We are more than ready to give our top players the best services as they prepare for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom” Bbale revealed.

That said, the players will benefit from the state of art Squash courts and other resourceful facilities at the hotel as the Gymnasium and swimming pool.

Squash is among the confirmed sports that Uganda will take to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.