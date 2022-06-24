Florence Seera maintained the number one status quo among the four female Table Tennis players set for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham city, United Kingdom.

The Uganda Christian University (UCU) player won all her three games in the very latest ranking series played at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo, Kampala city.

Seera overcame teenagers Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala by 3-2 and 3-1 respectively.

She also defeated fellow UCU and Mbale Tigers teammate Rita Nakhumitsa 3-1 in another duel.

Seera thus fetched a total of 6 points from the series to topple the other three players.

Parvin Nangonzi in action during a Table Tennis match (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nangonzi finished with four points after a 3-0 win over Nakawala.

She fell to Nakhumitsa and Seera by an identical 2-3 loss.

Nakawala lost two three matches to Seera 1-3, Nangonzi (0-3) and win 3-1 over Nakhumista.

Nakhumitsa fell 1-3 to Seera as well as to Nakawala by the same scoreline.

Her only victory came over Nangonzi (3-2) as she remains third on the leaderboard.

These ranking series are a precursor to the main games as they keep the players in shape with a competitive atmosphere.

The ranking series will be played on 27th June 2022 at Lugogo indoor Arena, still.

Next Games (27th June 2022):