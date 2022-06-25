Match Details

Uganda v Kenya

Time: 10am

Venue: Lugogo Cricket Oval

Fee: Free

The Cricket Cranes will be taking on familiar enemy Kenya in their final game of the ICC Cricket Challenge League B tournament in Kampala.

Both teams have so far won two games against the same opposition Bermuda and Italy and have also lost to the same opponent Jersey.

Kenya is currently in 4th place on seven points while Uganda sits not very comfortably at the top of the table with 14 points.

With a World Cup opportunity available for the team that is on top of the table at the end of the third round, In East African spirit, Kenya should be kind and let Uganda seize the initiative because they are closer to the chance but that can never happen in this derby.

Kenya is the big brother of the game in the region and has featured in three world cups but over time Uganda has been able to close the gap on Kenya and the last encounters between have been very close.

In the 1st round in 2019 in Oman, Uganda marched Kenya toe to toe and closed out the game in the final over with four balls to spare to complete a four-wicket win.

Since then they have played an ODI series in Kampala that was on by Uganda but ultimately form counts for nothing in a derby.

Kenya plumed Italy for 340 in the last win with Alex Obanda (115) and Collins Obuya (88) finding some form with the bat but Uganda is yet to score over 200 runs in the tournament so far and tomorrow they need to make sure their game comes together with the bat.

Dinesh Nakrani had a good show in the win over Italy and more will be expected from a man who loves this fixture.

Riazat Ali Shah bowled well in the win against Italy but we know he is very tidy at the back of the innings with the bat and if the stage is set he will be key for Uganda.

Uganda made two changes to the side in the win over Italy, Cosmas Kyewuta coming in for Juma Miyagi and Emmanuel Hasahya for Arnold Otwani, Hasahya didn’t take his opportunity throwing away his wicket so we shall wait to see if the coach makes a decision about his place.

Cosmas Kyewuta was penetrative with the new ball and could continue in the side.

There is a lot riding on the game with Uganda barely hanging at the top because the chasing pack is quickly catching up with them, Hong Kong is only a point behind Uganda while on-form Jersey is two points behind Uganda with an easy final fixture against Bermuda coming up.

A win for Jersey and a loss for Uganda could mean Jersey claims the top spot due to the fact that they have a very superior net run rate.

Therefore there is everything to play for the home side as they try to stay in contention for a place at the 2023 World Cup in India.