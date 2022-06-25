At least 1500 students from different schools of Uganda were involved during the 2022 Olympic Day celebrations.

Mbogo High School hosted the various schools as Mbogo High School, Kinawa High, Mbogo Mixed School, Mariam High School, Ebenezer Primary School, Broadway High School, Oxford High School, Mbogo College and Central College Kawempe.

Mbogo High School students celebrate the 2022 Olympic Day (Credit: David Isabirye)

The day’s theme was “Together for a peaceful world”.

As early as 7 AM, the students from the different schools gathered at Mbogo High School ahead of the first aerobics session.

This was followed by the run, officially flagged off by International Olympic Committee (IOC) member William Blick.

IOC member William Blick (holding flag) flagged off the students for the Olympic Run [Credit: David Isabirye]

Moments after the run, there was a general aerobic session conducted by the Gymnastics gurus.

The session was then followed by Dancesport showcase, Modern Pentathlon, Archery, Teqball and Badminton.

Teq Ball Demonstration during the Olympic Day (Credit: David Isabirye)

Shooting drills during the 2022 Olympic Day (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hajjati Shifrah Lukwago, commissioner of Human Rights Commission of Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chief guest Hajjati Shifrah Lukwago, the commissioner of Human Rights Commission of Uganda lauded the students for cooperation as she praised the organizers for the spirit upon which the Olympic Day is celebrated.

I am very delighted that the students of Mbogo High school have been engaged in the Olympic Day celebrations. I am very grateful for Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) for the opportunity. Through sports, we can foster peace for this country. Hajjati Shifrah Lukwago, the commissioner of Human Rights Commission of Uganda

L-R: Hajjaati Zaujja Ndifuna, Hajjati Shifrah Lukwago and Lydia Gloria Dhamuzungu (Credit: David Isabirye)

Director of Mbogo High School, Hajjati Zaujja Ndifuna believes the new sports introduced to the school (Teqball, Shooting, Modern Pentathlon and Archery will provide a rich variety to the students

Mbogo High School is privileged to host the 2022 Olympic Day celebrations in Uganda. We are humbled that there are now options of games available for the students as Teqball, Modern Pentathlon and Archery. Hajjati Zaujja Ndifuna, Director of Mbogo High School

Hajjati Zaujja Ndifuna (Credit: David Isabirye)

Lydia Gloria Dhamuzungu, Assistant General Secretary, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) [Credit: David Isabirye]

Assistant General Secretary, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Lydia Gloria Dhamuzungu read the message of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, Thomas Bach.

Dhamuzungu emphasized the value of sports as a means of bridging solidarity as she advised the schools to create spirit clubs.

Along with the theme of this year “Together for a peaceful world”, the Olympic day reawakens the rebirth of modern Olympics. This is through uniting people beyond ethnicity

Alex Odwori, Depuy Director District Youth Agency for Development – State House (Credit: David Isabirye)

The special guest on the day was Alex Odwori, the deputy director District Youth Agency for Development, State House.

Odwori called for empowerment of the youth through sorts.

The initiative to develop talents through sports is welcome. Uganda as a country is openly also calling for the promotion of sports through the theme-line “Securing our future”. We encourage the development of talents for children. Alex Odwori, the deputy director District Youth Agency for Development, State House.

B Boy Matt dances

Simon Peter Komakech, the chairperson, Sport for Social Development commission at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) was key in the entire organization on the day.

Olympic Day certificates were given to the different participating schools.

For starters, the Olympic Day is celebrated on 23 June every year.

The Olympic Day is celebrated all around the world: hundreds of thousands of people – young and old – participate in sports activities, such as runs, exhibitions, music and educational seminars.

Over the last two decades, the event has helped to spread the Olympic ideals to every corner of the world.

Participants being served water (Credit: David Isabirye)

Symbolic anniversary

Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris.

The goal was to promote participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender or athletic ability.

B Boy Saman (Samuel Ziraye) summesaults during a dance

A growing, global gathering

Over the last 20 years Olympic Day has been associated with Olympic Day Runs all over the world.

From 45 participating National Olympic Committees (NOCs) in the first edition in 1987, the numbers have grown to over 150 participating NOCs.

Olympic Day is nowadays developing into much more than just a sports event.

Based on the three pillars “move”, “learn” and “discover”, National Olympic Committees are deploying sports, cultural and educational activities.

Some countries have incorporated the event into the school curriculum and, in recent years, many NOCs have added concerts and exhibitions to the celebration.