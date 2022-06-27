The National Sports Forum of Federations/ Associations convened the quarter four meeting for the financial year 2021-2022 on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Copper Chimney Restaurant, Lugogo – Kampala.

Honorable Minister of state for Education and Sports (Sports) Hon. Denis Hamson Obua chaired the meeting that lasted for over four hours.

Hon. Denis Hamson Obua speaks at the 10th meeting of National Sports Forum of Federations / Associations

This largely interactive meeting also had the commissioner of physical education and sports Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya, president Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Donald Rukare (via zoom from Budapest, Hungary), Ambrose Tashobya (chairman, National Council of Sports), Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel (general secretary, NCS) and other NCS board members.

As expected, the concerns about the budgetary allocations from Government towards the different federations and associations constituted the bulk of the discussions.

Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel_General Secretary National Council of Sports

It should be noted that the national sports budget had a great increament of 47.8 billion (from 17 billion).

In his speech, Hon. Obua urged the different sports federations and associations leaders to harmonize and streamline in line with the practices and the existing sports law of 1964.

The minister urged for stability within the sports federations.

Much as we have a duty to ensure protection of accredited sports federations, there is need to have stability with these federations themselves. We need to harmonize and streamline in line with the existing sports law of 1964. Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports)

Group photo of sports federation heads with NCS leaders

Sports Federations heads and other leaders attending the 10th meeting for all federation leaders

Hon. Obua warned the sports leaders on misappropriation of the Government funds meant for the development of the sports sub-sector.

“These are public funds. I urge you to make the best use of these funds. They are subject to audit and accountability. I call for utmost integrity from the sports officials.” He cautioned.

Ambrose Tashobya (holding the microphone) with his speech

Using the narration from the “House of Mr Little”, NCS Chairperson Tashobya called for honesty among the sports leaders.

“I am delighted that we have the Pyramid of Sports development. The stability at the top requires for a very wide base. I also urge the sports leaders to be very honest” Tashobya noted.

Minister Denis Hamson Obua and Tashobya walk in for the meeting

Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the general secretary of NCS further emphasized that as the accounting officer of funds from the Government, he follows specific guidelines.

I follow specific guidelines by the Government to release the funds to the various sports federations. There are priorities guided by Government and I want to categorically state that there was no capital development budget. Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel, the general secretary of National Council of Sports (NCS)

Rev Canon Duncans Mugumya praying

Rev. Canon Mugumya hinted on the linkage between sports federation leaders and the district sports officers.

There is need to have the right synergy between sports federations, schools and the different sports officers. These sports officers are very pertinent in the development process of sports in the districts. Rev. Canon Duncans Mugumya, Commissioner of Physical Education and Sports

Ambrose Tashobya and Minister Obua consult each other

Beatrice Ayikoru, the General Secretary of Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

Reactions:

The different sports associations and federations leaders shared their ideas in this interactive session.

Such forums are important to discuss issues partaking our sports associations and federations. There is some light that the funds were increased. Robert Jjagwe, President Uganda Table Tennis Associations (UTTA)

Robert Jjagwe, the president Uganda Table Tennis president during his presentation

There is need for a known linkage between sports federations and schools. Schools play a great role in the development process of raw talents. Dominic Outuchet, Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) president

Dominic Outchet (Uganda Athletics Federation) speaks

There should be a clear threshold to allocate the funds from Government amongst all the sports federations and associations. Paul Wasike, General Secretary Pool Association of Uganda (PAU)

Dr. Dan Isabirye, President Uganda Draughts Association

The Draughts Association of Uganda has not received any penny from Government this financial year. We have activities and run an active association. Dr. Dan Isabirye, President Draughts Association of Uganda

Sam Muwonge Mahaba with Moses Muhangi

The sports sub sector has come from the worse to better times in recent times. We therefore have to thank the sports minister and other leaders. Cycling needs riding grounds to avoid the main roads. Sam Mahab Muwonge, President Uganda Cycling Federation

Sam Mahaba Muwonge. Uganda Cycling Federation President

There is a big challenge of allocation of funds among sports federations and associations. Should it be based on sports excellence vis-à-vis mass sports. This bar is way too low for us. Emmanuel Mwaka, President Uganda Chess Federation (UCF)

Emmanuel Mwaka, the president Uganda Chess Federation (UCF)

Sports federations and associations should work towards generating their own funds on top of the Government funds. Hon. Eng. Moses Magogo, President Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA)

Hon. Eng. Moses Magogo, President Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) presents

We ought to have a national championship for all the sports federations and associations for all sports disciplines combined. – Harriet Ayaa – President, Gymnastics Association of Uganda (GAU)

Harriet Aya notes down the proceedings

We need incentives and tax holidays on sports equipment coming to the country. Judo sports leader

David Kafeero spoke through a sign language specialist

We need a specific policy about deaf children during Physical Education in schools. We also need more assistants and trainers for the deaf in sports. David Kafeero, Uganda Deaf Sports Association president

Barnabas Ssebuyungo, CEO of Uganda Dancesport Federation

Bob Trubish, Pool Association of Uganda president

Collins Ssemanda, Uganda Woodball Federation General Secretary

Shadia Nakamanya, the NCS head of legal

FMU official decried the unfair allocation of financial resources amongst sports federations and associations

