FUFA Beach Soccer League 2021/22

Semifinal Playoff

Buganda Royal BSC 7-3 KIU BSC

St. Lawrence BSC 6-1 MUBS BSC

Third Place

MUBS BSC 5-2 KIU BSC

Final

St. Lawrence BSC 9-5 Buganda Royal BSC

St. Lawrence University Beach Soccer Club successfully reclaimed the FUFA Beach Soccer League title after defeating Buganda Royal in the final on Sunday.

The University side routed Buganda Royal 9-5 in a thrilling final played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru to win the title for the second successive year and their fourth in history.

To reach the final, St. Lawrence brushed aside MUBS, winning 6-1 thanks to goals from Baker Lukooya, Joanathan Kikonyogo, Allan Katwe, Joshua Lubwama, Brian Nkuubi and Rica Byaruhanga. MUBS go their consolation through Isma Kawawulo.

In the other semifinal, Buganda Royal negotiated past KIU winning 7-3. Ambrose Kigozi and Paul Lule came through with a brace apiece befofe Hassan Luboyera, Ronald Magwali and Ibrahim Ssekanoni added a goal each.

For KIU their goals came from Nigerian forward Isaac Eshioke (brace) and an own goal by Hassan Luboyera.

Individual Awards

MVP – Baker Lukooya (St. Lawrence BSC)

Top Scorer – Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal) – 33 Goals

Best Goalkeeper – Samson Kirya (Buganda Royal)

Fair Play Award – Mutoola BSC

Season Best 5

Samsom Kirya (GK)-Buganda Royal

Jonathan Kikonyogo- St Lawrence BSC

Allan Katwe- St Lawrence BSC

Baker Lukooya- St Lawrence BSC

Ambrose Kigozi- Buganda Royal BSC