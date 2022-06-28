2022 Uganda Handball League (Match Day 3 Results)

Women:

Makerere University 16-50 Kawanda

Kawanda Victoria University 26-20 Kyengeza

Kyengeza Prisons 17-19 Police

Men:

Makerere University 30-29 Kyambogo

Kyambogo Prisons 31-32 Police

Match day three of the 2022 Uganda Handball League witnessed a total of 270 goals.

Five matches were played at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on match day three.

For the first time since the league threw off on match one, the most goals were netted.

On match day one, 239 goals were scored and denied to 230 on the subsequent match day before the latest 270 goals.

Women matches:

Victoria University overcame Kyengeza 26-20 to go top of the standings.

After two matches, Victoria University has four points, same as Police.

Police, the current champions in the women gender edged Prisons 19-17 in a tense duel.

In the other match, Kawanda humiliated Makerere University 50-16.

Men:

Makerere University men overcame Kyambogo 30-29 to go second.

Defending champions Prisons fell 32-31 to Police in the other duel.

Next matches:

Match day four will come on 3rd July 2022 with six matches.

Women:

There will be four women games. Police takes on Kyengeza, Prisons will play Kawanda, UPDF entertains Makerere University and Victoria University shall entertain Ndejje University.

Men:

UPDF and Police will lock horns in one of the men encounters before Ndejje University shall play Makerere University.

This league is organized by the Uganda Handball Federation (UHF).

