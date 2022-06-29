The latest ranking trials for the Uganda female Table Tennis players were successfully held at the MTN Indoor Arena in Lugogo on 27th June 2022.

Florence Seera from Uganda Christian University (UCU) still maintains the top status quo ahead of the other three players.

Seera won two matches in the very latest trials; against Jemimah Nakawala (3-0) and Rita Nakhumitsa (3-2) with a slip to Parvin Nangonzi (1-3).

Rita Nakumitsa ready to serve the ball towards Jemimah Nakawala (Credit: David Isabirye)

Nakasero’s Nangonzi finished second after the trials with two wins over Seera (3-1) and Nakhumitsa (3-2) and lost 1-3 to Nakawala.

Nakawala won two matches; 3-1 and 3-2 over Nangonzi and Nakhumitsa respectively before falling to Seera 0-3.

Nakhumitsa had a terrible day at office, losing all her three matches by an identical 2-3 score line to Seera, Nangonzi and Nakhumitsa.

After two rounds, Seera is on top with 11 points. Nangonzi and Nakawala each has 9 points apiece as Nakhumitsa has 7 points.

The next series of trials will be held next Monday, 4th July 2022.

Rita Nakhumitsa ready to serve the ball during the latest Table Tennis trials at Lugogo (Credit: David Isabirye)

The latest ranking series results: