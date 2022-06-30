The fruits from the tour of Uganda’s U-19 team (Fundi) to Spain in February 2022 are now being envisaged.

At least 14 players who traveled with the team for a series of build-up matches have been invited for placement opportunities in different countries of Europe (France, Spain, Portugal and Scotland).

This was revealed by legislator Hon Frederick Angura (Tororo County south) during a press conference at the Parliament of Uganda on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The identified players are; Eric Ssenjobe, Derrick Emukule (goalkeeper), Rashid Mukungu, Raymond Derrick Onyai, Nicholas Kabonge, Alfred Onek, Ivan Junior Ocholit, Andrew Okiring Isiagi, Ali Ramathan Mwirusi (goalkeeper), Simon Balageya, Ivan Irinimbabazi, Hakim Kiwanuka, Enock Walusimbi and Sadat Happy Anaku.

All these players are now under intensive training at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

L-R: Ali Ramathan Mwirusi, coach Omar Selli and Ivan Irinimbabazi (Credit: David Isabirye)

The players bound for Spanish clubs are; Ssenjobe (Athletico Benidorm CD), goalkeeper Emukule (Athletico Benidorm CD), Mukungu (CF Lanucia), Onyai (Intercity), Kabonge (CF Orihuela), Ocholit (Velez CF)

Portuguese side Boavista has a placement for Onek and Okiring.

The scouts from France identified goalkeeper Mwirusi (FC Vaulz En-Velin), Baligeya (FC Lyon), Irinimbabazi (Olympique De Vaulz En-Velin) and Kiwanuka (Olympique De Saint Genis Laval).

The Scotland scouts pointed to two players Walusimbi (Dundee United) and Anaku (Dundee United).

Hon Angura commended the players upon the high level of discipline exhibited and in a special way lauded all the stakeholders who made the trip successful.

“The Discipline was top notch. We returned wholesomely and returned safely. Managed to play four games; won three matches and fell in one (2-1). The different scouts picked interest in many of our players. I would like to thank His Excellency the president of Uganda, Parliament of Uganda particularly the Speaker, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Ministry of Education and Sports, National Council of Sports (NCS), National Water, Tororo Cement, Uganda Tourism Board, Serena Kigo and others who helped us in one way or another” Hon. Angura revealed.

“This is a golden opportunity to me. I have been working hard and I will continue to serve hard as I want to be employed” Ali Mwirusi noted.

For starters, Team traveled to Spain for the football showcase in February 2022 with Turkish national Omer Selli as head coach, assisted by Richard Malinga.

They were accompanied by several members of parliament as Hon. Kabanda, Hon. Solomon Ssolo Kayemba and Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot as well as FUFA’s youth football development officer Bashir Mutyaba.

The same group will travel to Spain for another camp in February 2023 under the Festoweb sports managment company that has started identifying a pool of talented footballers across the country.