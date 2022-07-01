Africa’s football governing body CAF has released initial lists for the returning CAF awards.

The revealed nominees are mainly for the Men’s categories namely Player of the Year, Interclub Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year, National Team of the Year and Club of the Year. The nominees for the Women’s categories will be announced in due course.

The Player of the Year category has 30 nominated players including Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Riyadh Mahrez among others.

“A stakeholder panel made up of Technical Experts, CAF Legends and Journalists decided on the list for the various categories taking into the consideration the performance of the nominee from September 2021 till June 2022 at all levels,” a statement on the Caf website reads.

“The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions.”

The awards will be held in Rabat, Morocco on July 21 just before the finals of the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that kicks on 02 July until 23 July 2022 and also coincide with the two-year anniversary of the launch of the CAF Women’s Football Strategy.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City) Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Aston Villa) Blati Toure (Burkina Faso & Pyramids) Edmund Tapsoba (Burkina Faso & Bayer Leverkusen) Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon & Napoli) Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Lyon) Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr) Youssouf M’Changama (Comoros & Guingamp) Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan) Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax) Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt & Al Ahly) Mohamed Elneny (Egypt & Arsenal) Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool) Mohamed Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly) Musa Barrow (Gambia & Bologna) Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool) Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly) Hamari Traore (Mali & Rennes) Yves Bissouma (Mali & Tottenham Hotspur) Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain) Sofiane Boufal (Morocco & Angers) Yahya Jabrane (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club) Yassine Bounou (Morocco & Sevilla) Moses Simon (Nigeria & Nantes) Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea) Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli) Nampalys Mendy (Senegal & Leicester City) Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich) Saliou Ciss (Senegal & Nancy) Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Riad Benayad (ES Setif) Tiago Azulao (Petro Atletico) Karim Konate (ASEC Mimosas) Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly) Aliou Dieng (Al Ahly) Mohamed Shenawy (Al Ahly) Mohamed Sherif (Al Ahly) Percy Tau (Al Ahly) Morlaye Sylla (Horoya) Achraf Dari (Wydad Athletic Club) Yahya Jabrane (Wydad Athletic Club) Zouheir El Moutaraji (Wydad Athletic Club) Mouhcine Moutouali (Raja Club Athletic) Issoufou Dayo (RS Berkane) Youssouf El Fahil (RS Berkane) Victorien Adebayor (Niger & Union Sportive Gendarmerie Nationale) Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns) Bandile Shandu (Orlando Pirates) Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates) Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane (Esperance Sportive de Tunis)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso & Lorient) Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire & ASEC/RB Salzburg) Jesus Owono (Equatorial Guinea & Alaves) James Gomez (The Gambia & AC Horsens) Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana & Rennes) Ilaix Moriba Kourouma (Guinea & Valencia) El Bilal Toure (Mali & Reims) Akinkunmi Amoo (Nigeria & FC Copenhagen) Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Metz) Hannibal Mejbri (Tunisia & Manchester United)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Kamou Malo (Burkina Faso) Amir Abdou (Comoros) Carlos Queiroz (Egypt) Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly) Tom Saintfiet (The Gambia) Florent Ibenge (RS Berkane) Vahid Halilhodzic (Morocco) Walid Regragui (Wydad Athletic Club) Aliou Cisse (Senegal) Mandla Ncikazi (Orlando Pirates)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Burkina Faso Cameroon Comoros Egypt Equatorial Guinea The Gambia Mali Morocco Senegal Tunisia

Club of the Year (Men)