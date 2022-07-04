

The Uganda Sports Press Association(USPA) on Monday voted for the sports personalities of year 2021.

The journalists gathered at Copper Chimney in Lugogo to vote for the outstanding sports personalities from all disciplines.

And in Motorsport, it is yet again the crew of Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba taking the Motor rally personality of the year 2021.

The Moil rally crew’s success from the 2021 Africa rally championship justified the unanimous decision from the journalist body.

Nasser and Katumba won the inaugural ARC2 category; a class for the group N cars at Africa rally championship.

The crew made trips to Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Rwanda and South Africa registering two podiums(Tanzania and Zambia) and collecting maximum points for the ARC2 title.

Yasin retains the motor rally personality of the year having won the same in 2019 when he clinched his maiden national rally title.

Credit: John Batanudde

His nomination this year breaks the USPA’s norm of awarding national rally champions as rally personalities for that year.

All the 2021 sports personalities will be awarded at the Uspa annual gala which will be organised at a later date.