Uganda is among the countries at the on-going 2022 Africa Youth Chess Championship in Lusaka city, Zambia.

The nine round tournament has players in the U-8, U-10 open, U-12 open, U-14 open, U-16 open, U-18 open, U-18 girls, U-16 Girls, U-14 girls, U-12 girls, U-10 girls and U-8 girls.

Sana Omprakash Kayyar tops the U-14 girls’ chart with two points, same as Malawi’s Dutt Lakshita, Yvonne Adego Mwashe (Kenya) and Egyptian Gasser Rana.

South African Coetzee Gisele is yet to win any game.

In the U-16 open, Zion Siima Kazoora is joint top on two points as Levi Levian Caleb (South Africa), Jaime Sonhy (Angola), CM Lwanga Aguda (Kenya).

Egyptian Micheal Kevin George has 1.5 points.

Uganda’s Torana Tosha is playing catch up with 1 point to four players who have 2 points apiece in the U-8 girls.

These are Winnie Kaburo (Kenya), Van der Schyff Mila-ne (South Africa), Fady Heaven (Egyptian) and Malawi’s Lucie Chimeta.

During some of the round three games, Uganda’s Talia Atubet overcame Elizabeth Tinevimbo Chimboza.

Tosha fell to Melisa Otimile 1-0.

Other Ugandans in contention include Dara Tendereza (U-10 open), Haris Ahabwe (U-12 open), Tatiina Zuri and Omprakash (U-14 girls), Shiloh Tandeka (U-14 open), Zion Siima Kazoora (U-16 open), Patricia Kawuma (U-16 girls), Elvis Mugisha and Christian Musenze (U-18 open),

Round four will take place on Tuesday, 5th July 2022.

Meanwhile, there were complaints from team Uganda as regards accommodation moments after arrival in Lusaka.