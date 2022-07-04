2022 National Ludo Super League

Match Day 12 Results:

Nakawa Market 4-0 Busega

Busega Masaka Giants 3-1 Kings

Kings Nansana All Stars 1-3 Ntinda United

Ntinda United Nansana Galaxy 2-2 Buyende United

Buyende United Bassajja Bayiiya 2-2 Buloba A

Buloba A Kisansa Kireka 2-2 Kazo Hill

The second round of the 2022 Ludo super league diced off on Sunday, 3rd July.

This was match day twelve played at Tinka Pub, Nansana Yesu Amala in Kampala city.

Ludo action

2022 Ludo super league action on match day 12

Nansana Galaxy concluded round one on top of the table but has held to a 2-all draw with debutants Buyende United.

The log leaders remain on the summit with 23 points, one better than Masaka Giants who won 3-1 over Kings.

Ntinda United is third on the table standings having defeated Nansana All Stars 3-1 in the latest game.

In the other matches played, Nakawa Market humiliated Busega 4-0 with three draws recorded.

Nansana Galaxy and Buyende United (2-2), Bassajja Bayiiya also held Buloba A as Kisansa Kireka and Kazo Hill, too, played to a stalemate.

The fixture of match day thirteen to be played on Thursday 7th July, 2022.

Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) organizes the national league.

Match Day 13 (Thursday, 7th July 2022):