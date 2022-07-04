WAFCON 2022

Senegal 2-0 Uganda

Uganda made a false start to their journey at Women Africa Cup of Nations, falling to Senegal on Sunday.

In the Group A game played at Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Senegal capitalized on two defensive errors to score the two goals on the day.

Diakite Ndeye converted from the spot six minutes before halftime while Nguenar Ndiaye got the other for the Lionesses of Teranga five minutes into the second half.

Uganda started on a sloppy note with Senegal proving dominant. But the former eventually overcame the early fears and indeed put up respectable performance despite losing.

Uganda had chances through Fauzia Najjemba with the first from a corner hitting the base of the goalpost while the other was stopped by the goalkeeper when she went through on goal.

The opening goal came in the 39th minute with Ndeye converting from the spot after Aisha Nantongo fouled in the box.

Prior to the start of the second stanza, Crested Cranes head coach George Lutalo made changes bringing on Fazila Ikwaput and Phiona Nabbumba for Viola Nambi and Hasifah Nassuna respectively.

Five minutes after restart, Senegal doubled their advantage with Ndiaye capitalizing on a mistake by defender Yudaya Nakayenze who attempted to give a back pass to Nantongo but instead gave it away.

There was another change for Uganda with Sandra Nabweteme replacing Shamirah Nalugya.

Nabbumba nearly scored moments after coming when she shot from distance but her strike hit the upright.

Uganda kept surging forward and were seemingly the better side in the second stanza.

Ikwaput had a glorious effort when she went through on goal but failed to fire the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

The Crested Cranes will shift focus to Tuesday’s game against hosts Morocco.

Starting XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Asia Nakibuuka, Sumaya Komuntale, Yudaya Nakayenze, Aisha Nantongo,Joan Nabirye, Shamirah Nalugya, Hasifah Nassuna, Rita Kivumbi, Violah Nambi, Fauzia Najjemba

Substitutes: Daisy Nakaziro(GK), Vanessa Edith Karungi(GK), Margaret Namirimu, Sandra Nabweteme, Lillian Mutuuzo, Fazila Ikwaput, Joan Ainembabazi, Phiona Nabbumba, Sheebah Zalwango