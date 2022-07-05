The first ever International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level 2 Coaching Course for Uganda Table Tennis coaches is now ongoing at Elite High School, Entebbe.

This is the debut course not only in Uganda but also the entire East Africa Region facilitated by Egyptian Ahmed Dawlatly, an ITTF expert.

ITTF expert Ahmed Dawlatly during the coaching course

This course has 11 participants from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and horn of Africa nation, Ethiopia.

Uganda has a lion’s share of participants, 7 with Jude Mutete, Ronald Andira, Regina Nakibuule, Daniel Mutabazi, Robert Sekitoleko, Jonathan Ssenyonga and Alvin Katumba).

Kenya has two participants in Audrey Oronda and Kennedy Kojal Lotti while Ethiopia and Tanzania have one participant apiece.

Ethiopia is represented by Fisiha Misigina and Tanzania has Johnson Majara.

Coaches during the theory session

Uganda Table Tennis Federation (UTTF) president Robert Jjagwe is enthused by this development.

All along we have been getting Level 1 Courses. But the problem is that Level 1 Coaches do only basic things like teaching beginners of the Sport how to hold a Racket, how to place the ball on table, count the points, etc. It is Level 2 that produces international competition winners. We have had about 5 Level 1 Coaching courses in the past. Uganda has been struggling to produce results at the international Stage because we have never had a Level 2 Coach. This problem has now been solved. Now we are upgrading up to 7 Ugandan Coaches to Level 2 in this unprecedented and very significant opportunity which is also coming at the right time when our team is heading to Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games. We are extremely excited to see what our coaches can do for this team with their new upgraded Technical Skill. Such outstanding, historic and wonderful developments will see the Table Tennis sport scale heights never before seen in this country. Robert Jjagwe, President – Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA)

Ahmed Dawlatly demonstrates to the coaches

Uganda’s national head coach and the one who will be traveling with the female team to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games Jude Mutete is also part of the level 2 course.

Meanwhile, the Uganda team is pitched camp at Elite High School, the exact venue of the course.

“Our Birmingham bound team is camped right at Elite High School itself where the Course is also going on. So the players will be able to benefit maximum from the superiorly improved and upgraded technical skills of our coaches.” Jjagwe adds.

This course will climax on Saturday, 9th July 2022.

Push and smash basics in a theory form

