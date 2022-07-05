44th Olympiad Chennai 2022 Open

28 July – 10 August 2022

At Four Points by Sheraton, Mahabalipuram

Chennai, India

Uganda risks skipping the prestigious Chess Olympiad because of struggles to raise $100,000 (at least Ug. Shs. 371,460,200.00) needed to prepare and facilitate the team.

Uganda Chess Federation (UCF) has henceforth swiftly called for an urgent crisis convention, calling for Government and the private sector’s immediate intervention.

UCF president Emmanuel Mwaka addressed the media at the Lugogo Tennis Courts hotel as he made the humble appeal.

Flanked by other federation officials and players, Mwaka appealed to the Government for financial assistance.

FIDE Masters Harold Wanyama and Harunah Nsubuga were joined by the WFM Gloria Nansubuga, Shakira Ampaire and Milly Takali.

L-R: Gloria Nansubuga, Shakira Ampaire and Milly Takali pose for a group photo (Credit: David Isabirye)

“Chess is one of the best performing sports in Uganda that has raised aloft the Ugandan flag over the years. We cannot miss the Olympiad tournament because of financial limitations. We urge the Government to come to our rescue. We need at least $100,000 for the entire delegation” Mwaka appealed.

The $100,000 is meant for registration for the entire team, tickets (to and from), insurance, accomodation, feeding and allowances.

Emmanuel Mwaka, president of Uganda Chess Federation addressing the media (Credit: David Isabirye)

At least 189 countries, including Uganda, have duly confirmed to take part in the 44th Olympiad.

Of these countries, there are a total of 1731 players (931 men and 800 women).

“As players, we remain focused with training as we prepare for the Olympiad. We appeal to the Government and lovers of sport in this country to help us travel to India for the Olympiad” FM Nsubuga remarked.

FM Harunah Nsubuga (Credit: David Isabirye)

Initially, this event was supposed to take place in Khanty-Mansiysk, which hosted the Chess Olympiad 2010, along with the Chess World Cup 2019 but later FIDE decided to move it to Moscow.

In February 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, FIDE decided to move the event from Moscow.

Khanty-Mansiysk was to host the opening ceremony and the inaugural Chess Paralympics specifically designed for people with disabilities, who were allowed to participate as members of the teams representing blind, deaf and physically disabled players in the past.

The event was originally scheduled to take place from 5–17 August 2020, but it was later postponed and rescheduled as a result of the growing concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is arguably the biggest chess event in the entire world.