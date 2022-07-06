Africa Youth Chess Championship 2022:

Round Five Results:

U-8 Girls:

Talia Atubet (Uganda) 0-1 Heaven Fady (Egypt)

Heaven Fady (Egypt) Tosha Torana (Uganda) ½ – ½ Roberts Frans Leigh (South Africa)

U-10 Girls:

Aine Atubet (Uganda) 0-1 Estrella Ebbie Sihlala Kyllikki (Namibia)

U-10 Open:

Jordan Gweshe (Zimbabwe) 1-0 Dara Tendereza (Uganda)

U-12 Open:

Haris Ahabwe (Uganda) 1-0 Chellah Lubuto (Zambia)

U-14 Open:

Shiloh Tandeka (Uganda) 1-0 Chavula Mtende (Malawi)

U-14 Girls:

WCM Phoebe Laone Moshoboro (Botswana) 1-0 Sana Omaprakash Kayyar (Uganda)

U-16 Girls:

Boshoma Chisomo (South Africa) ½ – ½ Patricia Kawuma (Uganda)

U-16 Open:

Blessings Phiri (Zambia) 0-1 Zion Siima Kazoora (Uganda)

U-18 Open:

Christian Musenze (Uganda) 1-0 Max Tembo (Zambia)

Max Tembo (Zambia) CM Hany Kamal Mohamed (Egypt) 1-0 Elvis Mugisha (Uganda)

With four more rounds to play at the on-going 2022 Africa Youth Chess Championship in Lusaka city – Zambia, the table standings in the respective age categories continue to take shape.

The Mika Convention center in Lusaka is a bee hive of activity as the 2022 Africa Youth Chess Championship is taking part

Perhaps, there is a lot of chess that will be played at the Mika Convention center hall to decide the final standings.

It remains a close at the top as the players in the top five positions are fighting tooth and nail to maintain or improve on the positions.

Meanwhile, those in the mid-table and bottom lagging are fighting tooth and nail to jump up.

Tosha Torana in action. She drew with Roberts Frans Leigh (South Africa)

Round five played on Tuesday, 5th July 2022 witnessed mouth-watering clashes.

A couple of mixed results were recorded by the promising young Ugandans.

Talia Atubet lost to Egyptian Heaven Fady 1-0 in the U-8 age group as another Ugandan, Tosha Torana drew (½ apiece) with ½ Roberts Frans Leigh from South Africa.

U-10 Girls:

Aine Atubet fell to Estrella Ebbie Sihlala Kyllikki from Namibia.

Aine Atubet (Uganda) was dfeated by Namnibian Estrella Ebbie Sihlala Kyllikki during round 5

U-10 Open:

Zimbabwe’s Jordan Gweshe edged Ugandan Dara Tendereza 1-0 in the open U-10 open.

U-12 Open:

There were smiles for team Uganda as Haris Ahabwe beat Zambia’s Chellah Lubuto 1-0.

U-14 Open:

Another win for Uganda was recorded for Shiloh Tandeka against Malawian Chavula Mtende.

U-14 Girls:

In the U-14 girls, Woman Chess Master (WCM) Phoebe Laone Moshoboro from Botswana overcame Uganda’s Sana Omaprakash Kayyar (Uganda).

Sana Omaprakash Kayyar (Uganda) lost to WCM Phoebe Laone Moshoboro from Botswana.

U-16 Girls:

South African Boshoma Chisomo shared the spoils with Uganda’s Patricia Kawuma in the U-16 girls event.

U-16 Open:

Blessings Phiri from Zambia lost to Ugandan Zion Siima Kazoora during the U-16 category.

Zuri Tatiina in action

U-18 Open:

Uganda won one game in U-18 open, and lost the other.

Christian Musenze beat Zambia’s Max Tembo whilst Chess Master (CM) Hany Kamal Mohamed from Egypt outwitted Elvis Mugisha.

Uganda’s delegation was led by Nelson Mubiru who anticipates good performances as the fight for slots for the world youth chess championship rages on.

“Since we arrived in Lusaka, Zambia, we have settled in after earlier accomodation issues which were solved. Our players are copying in well and we expect to compete very well. There is hope for qualification of some players to the world youth chess championship” Mubiru reports from Zambia.

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 is rest day with more action resuming on the subsequent day.