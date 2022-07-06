Sumaya Komuntale’s wonderful free kick could only settle for a consolation as hosts Morocco overpowered past Uganda at the ongoing Women Africa Cup of Nations.

In the game played at Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex on Tuesday, the Crested Cranes fell 3-1 to Morocco.

Komuntale had given Uganda hope of getting a positive result with her well taken free kick off the right wing beating goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi cancelling out Rosella Ayane’s opener from the spot.

The roving left back however saw red in the second half in a contentious incident that saw Morocco stretch their lead with captain Ghizlane Chebbak stretching the lead also from the spot.

The other goal for Morocco was scored by defender El Chad Nesyrine to help the Atlas Lions secure a berth into the knockout stage.

Crested Cranes coach George Lutalo made four changes to the team that started against Senegal with Hasifah Nassuna and Yudaya Nakayenze ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19. Their places were taken by Sandra Nabweteme and Margaret Namirimu respectively.

The other changes saw Phionah Nabbumba start as a make shift defender in place of Aisha Nantongo while Fazila Ikwaput started ahead of Viola Nambi.

The hosts took an early lead in the 14th minute with Ayane converting from the spot after referee awarded a penalty.

Namirimu was adjudged to have fouled the Tottenham striker inside the area and she did not mistake to slot home.

Credit: CAF Credit: CAF Credit: CAF

Komuntale found the equalizer two minutes after the half hour mark when Shamirah Nalugya won a foul on the right wing. She curled the ball to the near post with the goalkeeper arriving late.

In the second half, Morocco stepped their efforts and once again punished Uganda from a set piece with El Chad heading home Chebbak’s well taken free kick.

The final nail in the coffin for Uganda came nine minutes to time when Komuntale was given marching orders for having hit his fingers in the face of Ayane.

The result means Uganda needs to win against Burkina Faso on Friday to keep slight hopes of advancing to the Quarterfinals as one of the best third placed teams.

Morocco on the other hand will face Senegal in a battle to determine the group leader.