The Uganda National Table Tennis female team has intensified their training sessions ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games due in Birmingham with a residential camp pitched at Elite High School, Entebbe.

The team of four has two teenagers Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala, Rita Nakumitsa and Florence Seera.

Head coach Jude Mutete is overseeing the entire preparations of this team.

Florence Seera returns a shot during the trials at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo, Kampala

Rita Nakhumitsa happily shows off her playing bat (Credit: David Isabirye)

The players are closely being monitored in all the aspects of the game including footwork, physical fitness, ball to ball consistency, short services, accurate smashing and consistency, blocking consistency, counter looping, attack of service as well as the overall game planning.

They are also planning internal build up games amongst themselves as well as other top seeded male players as Benjamin Achuma.

Recently, a two-man panel of the jury that constituted of Francis Mulinda (former UTTA president 1985 – 2000) and Mercy Nabusano (former national team player and current female coach at Mbogo Mixed) assessed the players’ skills.

According to Mulinda, Nangonzi is heads above with 90%, Nakawala (80%) as Seera and Nakhumitsa both have 55%.

Nabusano also rates Nangonzi highly at 80% as the remaining three players Nakawala, Seera and Nakhumitsa are all at 75%.

Elite High School, Entebbe has established a very fond relationship with the Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) having recently started up a model club.

It is the same venue that is hosting the Level 2 coaching coach with 11 participants from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia under Egyptian International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) expert Ahmed Dawlatly.

Elite High School, Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We are grateful for the cordial relationship that Uganda Table Tennis Federation has with Elite High School, Entebbe. UTTA is indeed humbled. They also hosted our teams before the East Africa championship in Ethiopia and the ISF team that traveled to France. They are hosting the Birmingham bound team as well as the ITTF Level 2 coaching coach.” Robert Jjagwe, UTTA president revealed.

Meanwhile, day four of the series amongst the Birmingham bound players will be played at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo on Monday, 11th July 2022 (live on NBS Sport).

