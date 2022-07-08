Africa Youth Chess Championship:

U-14 Girls (After 7 Rounds):

Gasser Rana (Egypt) – 6.5 Points

Sana Omprakash Kayyar (Uganda) – 5.5 Points

Dutt Lakshita (Malawi) – 5.0 Points

WCM Phoebe Laone Moshoboro – 4.5 Points

Yvonne Adego Mwashe (Kenya) – 4.0 Points

Zuri Tatiina (Uganda) – 4.0 Points

It is good news for Uganda’s young chess prodigal Sana Omprakash Kayyar at the on-going 2022 Africa Youth Chess Championship in Lusaka city, Zambia.

After seven rounds in the U-14 girls event, Omprakash had collected 5.5 points, one shy of the leader Gasser Rana from Egypt.

The Egyptian rates at 1380 and Omprakash at 1404.

Malawi’s Dutt Lakshita, whose rating is 1333 had 5.0 points following by Botswana WCM Phoebe Laone Moshoboro (4.5 points).

Several players were on four points to include Uganda’s Zuri Tatiina, Yvonne Adego Mwashe (Kenya), Coetzee Gisele (South Africa), Erica Mumbi Muturi (Kenya) and the Namibian duo of Abraham Siglinde and Linekela Itembu.

Zuri Tatiina (facing camera) against Linekela Itembu. from Namibia.

Other categories:

In the U-10 open, Dara Tendereza of Uganda is way off the mark from the leading pack after 7 rounds.

Egyptian Eyad Elhusseiny (1570) is top with 7 points, ahead of South Africa’s Samuel Driscoll on 5 points.

The other two players on 5 points after 7 rounds are Jordan Gweshe (Zimbabwe) and South African, Dylan Jamie Segal.

U-12 open:

Egyptian Hossam Mohamed Adham (1663) leads the U-12 group off 7 rounds with the maximum 7 points, a point better than South African Ethan Mungal (1458).

Another Egyptian Wael Sabry Mina is third with 5 points.

In this group, the best Ugandans are Haris Ahabwe and Manzi Munanukye, both on 4 points.

U-14 open:

South Africa’s Jan Karsten led this group after 7 rounds with 6.5 points, jointly with Egypt CM Ahmed Kandil.

AFM duo of Jorah Soojay and Edward Potgieter (both South Africa) are on 5 points apiece.

Uganda’s Tandeka Shiloh is 13th on the leaderboard with 3.5 points.

U-16 open:

Egyptian Michael Kevin George (2100) is top in the U-16 open with 6.5 points.

Uganda’s Siima Zion Kazoora (1489) trails by three points on 3.5 points.

U-16 Girls:

Angola’s Paulo Jemima lead the standings in the U-16 girls category with 7 points out of the possible 8.

She is ahead of South Africa’s Chloe Badenhorst (6 points) and Egyptian Youssef Noha Mahmoud (5.5 points).

Uganda’s Patricia Kawuma (1653) is 7th on the leaderboard with 4.5 points.

Patricia Kawuma on the chess table

U-18 open:

After 8 round, CM Hany Kamal Mohamed from Egypt (2026) has 7 points, one better than Angola’s Prospero Alexandre (2019).

Uganda’s Elvis Mugisha (1656) is 7th on the standings with 5.0 points.

Elvis Mugisha in action against De Swardt Eduan (South Africa) in round six

U-10 Girls:

After 8 rounds, Egyptian Alaa Eldin Raghad (1232) is unbeaten and has 8 points, one better than South Africa’s Kaylee Budhram (1090).

Uganda’s Aine Atubet is 12th with 4.0 points.

U-8 Girls:

Another unbeaten entity after 8 rounds is Kenyan, Winnie Kaburo.

She is a point better than Egyptian Heaven Fady (1237). South Africa’s Venter Elke is third with 5 points.

Ugandan Talia Atubet is 7th with 4 points, the same number of points as country mate Tosha Torana.

The final round will be held on Saturday morning ahead of the crowning ceremony on the same day.