The first ever International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level 2 Coaching Course concluded at the Elite High School, Entebbe on Saturday, 9th July 2022.

This week-long course was facilitated by Egyptian Ahmed Dawlatly, an ITTF expert.

The course had 11 participants from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and horn of Africa nation, Ethiopia.

Uganda had seven participants led by the national head coach Jude Mutete, Ronald Andira, Regina Nakibuule, Daniel Mutabazi, Robert Sekitoleko, Jonathan Ssenyonga and Alvin Katumba.

Kenya had two participants; Audrey Oronda and Kennedy Kojal Lotti while Ethiopia and Tanzania have one participant apiece.

Ethiopia was represented by Fisiha Misigina and Tanzania had Johnson Majara.

Ahmed Dawlatly demonstrates to the coaches during a practical session

Uganda Table Tennis Federation (UTTF) president Robert Jjagwe was left mesmerized by this milestone, the first of its nature in Uganda and the East African region.

“This is history in the making for Uganda as 7 coaches upgraded to the Level two, coming at the right time when our team is heading to Birmingham for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. We are extremely excited to see what our coaches can do for this team with their new upgraded Technical Skill. Such outstanding, historic and wonderful developments will see the Table Tennis sport scale heights never before seen in this country.”

This course climaxed on Friday, 9th July 2022.

The attendance: