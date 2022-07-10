Africa Youth Chess Championship 2022:

Final Medal Ranking (After 9 Rounds):

Egypt 13 (9 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze)

South Africa 13 (1 Gold, 5 Silver, 7 Bronze)

Angola 3 (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze)

Kenya 1 (1 Gold)

Uganda 1 (1 Silver)

Botswana 1 (1 Silver)

Ghana 1 (1 Silver)

Zambia 2 (2 Bronze)

Malawi 1 (1 Bronze)

The 2022 Africa Youth Chess Championship successfully concluded at the Mika Convention centre in Lusaka city, Zambia.

Egypt and South Africa dominated this week-long event played on the Swiss system, organized by the Chess Federation of Zambia under Chanda Nsakanya (tournament director), Aaron Banda (Chief Arbiter), Khaled Hawas (Deputy Chief Arbiter) and Msibi Dumsane (Arbiter).

Both Egypt and South Africa ended with 13 medals apiece.

Egypt had 9 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze whilst South Africa got only 1 Gold, 5 Silver and 7 Bronze.

Sana Omprakash Kayyar, Uganda’s silver medalist at the 2022 Africa Youth Chess Championship wrapped in the national flag

Sana on the podium

Angola was third with three medals (1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze).

With one gold, Kenya came fourth on the table standings.

Three countries finished joint fifth with one silver medal; Uganda, Botswana and Ghana.

Zambia was 8th with two medals, both bronze and Malawi finished 9th (1 bronze).

Uganda’s only medal was by Sana Omprakash Kayyar, rated 1404.

Sana Omaprakash Kayyar (Uganda) in action

She finished second with 7.5 points, half a point behind Egyptian Gasser Rana (rated 1380).

Omprakash beat Brink Samantha during round one.

During round two, she overcame Erica Mumbi Muturi and was successful over Dutt Lakshita in round three before drawing with Egyptian Gasser Rana in round four.

In round five, Omprakash fell to WCM Laone Phoebe Moshoboro and returned to winning ways in round six over Yvonne Adego Mwashe.

Omprakash defeated Padayachy Shreya in round 7, edged Abraham Siglinde during round 8 and during the final round, she beat Linekela Itembu.